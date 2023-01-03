This Wedding Balanced Modern Taste and Environmental Values

Local and personal touches abound as a modern, environmentally minded couple celebrates their wedding outdoors at the Institute of Contemporary Art.

THE STORY

When Brookline’s director of parks and open space, Alexandra Vecchio, began a project revitalizing the historic structures at Larz Anderson Park, she had a lofty goal. Not only would she be spearheading the reconstruction of the Tempietto, the Causeway, and the Footbridge, she wanted to get it all finished in time for her wedding photos. “It was a running joke. ‘The drop-dead deadline is July 16th, 2022. Alexandra is taking her wedding photos here,’” Alexandra says.

She started the project around the same time she started planning her wedding to longtime beau Nicholas Kaltenbronn, whom she met in high school. Eighteen months after saying yes to the groom (and the park project), it all came together in one spectacular day. After taking the long-anticipated photos in the park, the couple held a harborside wedding at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston’s Seaport, where they struck a balance between their modern, city-dwelling tastes and their environmental values.

Between the sweeping views, locally sourced seasonal flowers, a menu with an eye to sustainability, and a canine flower girl, it’s hard for the couple to pick a favorite detail. “The best weddings are the ones that really resemble the couple,” says Nicholas. “Ours pulled together a lot of aspects of who we are. That was my favorite part.”

THE DETAILS

THE DOG

The couple’s dog, Lucy, acted as flower girl for their ceremony. She sweetly insisted on being greeted by both at the altar before settling in and napping peacefully in the audience during the vows.

THE CAKE

The cake featured three tiers with distinct flavors, with the top tier being reserved exclusively for the bride and groom: chocolate and salted caramel, white cake with raspberry purée and buttercream, and banana praline. They loved the banana praline so much that they’ve already eaten the anniversary reserves.

THE LOUNGE

A comfortable lounge was decked out with the couple’s own throw pillows from home that feature a few of their favorite things—a map of New England, a favorite quote from The Office, and, of course, a pillow featuring their dog.

THE TABLE NAMES

Avid globetrotters, the couple named each table after their favorite destinations. Once seated, guests could see photos of them on their trips and read their favorite stories and recommendations from each locale.

THE MENU

The menu featured seafood, chicken, and vegetarian options—eschewing red meat due to its harmful environmental impact.

THE CEREMONY

Nicholas’s cousin sang “Simply the Best” as Alexandra walked down the aisle—an homage to one of their favorite television shows, Schitt’s Creek.

THE STATIONERY

For their Save the Dates, the couple chose a company that uses post-consumer recycled materials and plants trees in areas of deforestation for every order placed. The invites—from Albertine Press—featured an outline of the Boston skyline, with envelopes sealed by a wax stamp of Lucy’s face.

THE RINGS

The couple’s rings were made by Brilliant Earth from recycled metals and sustainably sourced stones.

THE FILE

Cake

Jenny’s Wedding Cakes

Catering

The Catered Affair

Ceremony and Reception Venue

ICA Boston

Entertainment

Night Shift Entertainment

Flowers

New Leaf Flores

Getting Ready Venue

The Newbury Boston

Hair

My Big Hair Day

Makeup

Dani Wagener Beauty

Planning

Stone Event Planning

Rentals

Peak Event Services

Stationery

Albertine Press

Video

Lovelocked Films

