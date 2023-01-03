This Wedding Balanced Modern Taste and Environmental Values
Local and personal touches abound as a modern, environmentally minded couple celebrates their wedding outdoors at the Institute of Contemporary Art.
THE STORY
When Brookline’s director of parks and open space, Alexandra Vecchio, began a project revitalizing the historic structures at Larz Anderson Park, she had a lofty goal. Not only would she be spearheading the reconstruction of the Tempietto, the Causeway, and the Footbridge, she wanted to get it all finished in time for her wedding photos. “It was a running joke. ‘The drop-dead deadline is July 16th, 2022. Alexandra is taking her wedding photos here,’” Alexandra says.
She started the project around the same time she started planning her wedding to longtime beau Nicholas Kaltenbronn, whom she met in high school. Eighteen months after saying yes to the groom (and the park project), it all came together in one spectacular day. After taking the long-anticipated photos in the park, the couple held a harborside wedding at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston’s Seaport, where they struck a balance between their modern, city-dwelling tastes and their environmental values.
Between the sweeping views, locally sourced seasonal flowers, a menu with an eye to sustainability, and a canine flower girl, it’s hard for the couple to pick a favorite detail. “The best weddings are the ones that really resemble the couple,” says Nicholas. “Ours pulled together a lot of aspects of who we are. That was my favorite part.”
THE DETAILS
THE DOG
The couple’s dog, Lucy, acted as flower girl for their ceremony. She sweetly insisted on being greeted by both at the altar before settling in and napping peacefully in the audience during the vows.
THE CAKE
The cake featured three tiers with distinct flavors, with the top tier being reserved exclusively for the bride and groom: chocolate and salted caramel, white cake with raspberry purée and buttercream, and banana praline. They loved the banana praline so much that they’ve already eaten the anniversary reserves.
THE LOUNGE
A comfortable lounge was decked out with the couple’s own throw pillows from home that feature a few of their favorite things—a map of New England, a favorite quote from The Office, and, of course, a pillow featuring their dog.
THE TABLE NAMES
Avid globetrotters, the couple named each table after their favorite destinations. Once seated, guests could see photos of them on their trips and read their favorite stories and recommendations from each locale.
THE MENU
The menu featured seafood, chicken, and vegetarian options—eschewing red meat due to its harmful environmental impact.
THE CEREMONY
Nicholas’s cousin sang “Simply the Best” as Alexandra walked down the aisle—an homage to one of their favorite television shows, Schitt’s Creek.
THE STATIONERY
For their Save the Dates, the couple chose a company that uses post-consumer recycled materials and plants trees in areas of deforestation for every order placed. The invites—from Albertine Press—featured an outline of the Boston skyline, with envelopes sealed by a wax stamp of Lucy’s face.
THE RINGS
The couple’s rings were made by Brilliant Earth from recycled metals and sustainably sourced stones.
THE FILE
Cake
Jenny’s Wedding Cakes
Catering
The Catered Affair
Ceremony and Reception Venue
ICA Boston
Entertainment
Night Shift Entertainment
Flowers
New Leaf Flores
Getting Ready Venue
The Newbury Boston
Hair
My Big Hair Day
Makeup
Dani Wagener Beauty
Planning
Stone Event Planning
Rentals
Peak Event Services
Stationery
Albertine Press
Video
Lovelocked Films
