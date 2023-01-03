Three New England Inns for an Intimate Wedding Experience

These seaside accommodations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine offer luxuries that are easy to fall for.

THE ROYAL TREATMENT

Castle Hill Inn

Newport, Rhode Island

Head Count Up to 250 seated

Price Upon request

Located in Newport, Rhode Island, the historic Castle Hill Inn offers couples a majestic wedding experience. Once host to actress Grace Kelly and playwright/novelist Thornton Wilder, the property is the first from Rhode Island to be added as a member of the renowned Relais & Châteaux global hotel collection. The Castle Hill Inn, which was commissioned by local marine biologist and naturalist Alexander Agassiz of Harvard University, features exquisite views of the Atlantic Ocean and Narragansett Bay, world-class accommodations, and award-winning cuisine.

Residing on a 40-acre peninsula, the property features several options for the big day, and couples can work with their personal event planner to customize all the details. Whether they are seeking an intimate seaside wedding by sunset or an al fresco affair for a larger guest list, options abound. If expansive, lush green lawns; lantern-lit gardens; and white sandy beaches are what the couple crave, warmer months provide the perfect backdrop. If they prefer cozy, crackling fireplaces; comfy couches; and tables set with fine wine, gourmet food, and luminous candlelight, colder temperatures offer all this and more indoors.

Venue choices include the Chalet Terrace, a one- of-a-kind Sperry tent with beautiful interiors and a graceful exterior that pays homage to Newport’s sailing tradition while showcasing panoramic views of the water. There’s also The Chalet—the original home of Agassiz’s laboratory—an intimate, enchanting space with Old World charm, and the Lighthouse—an icon on the Newport coast—situated on the immediate edge of the property’s shoreline directly in sight of the ocean. Last but not least is The Lawn, a vast, grassy area overlooking the Atlantic that’s an ideal location for cocktails paired with light fare. There the wedding party and guests can have a little fun playing bocce, croquet, or flying kites.

JUST SAY AHHH…

Another part of the beauty of Castle Hill Inn is The Retreat at Castle Hill by Farmaesthetics. Based in Rhode Island, this highly acclaimed, award-winning skin-care line is 100% natural. All products are made with organically grown herbs and flowers hailing from American family farms. The boutique provides lavish face and body treatments that brides can enjoy in the mansion suite by themselves or indulge in with their significant other.

A PRIVATE AFFAIR

The Wauwinet

Nantucket, Massachusetts

Head Count TOPPER’S deck, up to 45 people seated; 80 for cocktail receptions. Rent the entire inn, up to 200 people seated.

Price Upon request

For couples seeking privacy and a beautiful ambiance close to home, The Wauwinet may be just what they’re after. At this landmark hotel—part of White Elephant Resorts and located on Nantucket—couples can rent the entire hotel for up to 200 people or hold their nuptials on the deck of the award-winning, five-diamond restaurant, TOPPER’S, for a smaller, more intimate guest list. The Wauwinet’s large oceanfront lawn makes a dazzling spot for festivities, while the breathtaking Bayview Lawn Walk offers a chance for brides to head down the aisle enveloped by the beauty of Nantucket’s coast.

When renting the hotel in its entirety, couples can opt for a beachfront ceremony with spectacular views and sunsets, tents raised on the oceanfront lawn for receptions, and to travel in style at the property via the old-fashioned woody car. They can reserve the resort for several days and coordinate a weekend’s worth of events, including clambakes on the beach the first night, a ceremony and reception the next day, and a brunch on the final day before everyone heads home.

For couples who select the TOPPER’S deck for a waterfront wedding reception and dinner fete—with the stunning landscape as your backdrop—what was once casual open-air environs are seamlessly altered into a refined setting. The deck fits 45 people seated and 80 for cocktail soirees, and the TOPPER’S private dining room makes an excellent spot for a rehearsal dinner with up to 24 attendees.

No matter what choice couples select, fresh local seafood, New England fare, and exceptional wines are all part of the culinary offerings to savor.

ALLURING ACCOMMODATIONS

As far as coastal retreats go, The Wauwinet is a match made in heaven for couples and their guests. The historical boutique hotel not only offers amazing views of the Atlantic Ocean and Nantucket Bay, but it also provides opulent accommodations with 32 rooms and suites, plus four cottages and the Anchorage House. All include custom furnishings, HD flat-screen TVs, 400-thread-count Italian linens, plus amenities such as cotton robes and aromatherapy bath products.

OPTIONS ABOUND

York Harbor Inn

York Harbor, Maine

Head Count Yachtsman, minimum 50 adults seated; Main Sail, minimum 100 adults seated; Just the Two of Us, minimum two adults seated; Lighthouse in the Hillcroft Room, up to 40 guests, and in the Colligan Room, up to 15 guests.

Price Yachtsman, $150 per adult; Main Sail, $180 per adult; Just the Two of Us, all-inclusive $1,500 midweek and $1,750 weekends (November–May) and $2,000 midweek and $2,250 weekends (June–October); Lighthouse, $170 per adult.

At the York Harbor Inn in York Harbor, Maine, couples have four different packages to choose from based on their number of guests, ranging from an intimate elopement for two to 150 attendees. But no matter what they decide, gorgeous surroundings await at this oceanside escape, where alluring views set the stage for a romantic experience.

The Yachtsman Package, available for Friday and Sunday evenings in the Ballroom or Saturday daytime in the Main Dining Room, is designed for guest counts of 40–150. The Main Sail is appointed for a Saturday evening celebration for guests of 100 plus. Both feature a cocktail reception with hors d’ oeuvre (passed and stationary), a champagne toast, and a full dinner complete with a delectable range of dishes to choose from. They also offer add-ons, such as an open bar, for an additional cost. The luxurious Lighthouse package, available Sunday through Friday for guest counts of 10–40, features an international cheese display (plus additional hors d’oeuvre available à la carte), champagne toast, and a wedding dinner with several choices for the appetizer, salad, and entrée courses.

Finally, the Just the Two of Us elopement package is a great solution for couples looking to keep things simple yet sophisticated. It includes a private ceremony for two, an officiant, personalized day-of event coordination, and numerous location alternatives, ranging from the stylish inn living rooms, the 1637 Cabin Room, or a serene porch setting with ocean views. The Hartley Mason Reserve Park is also an option for an additional fee. The package also includes a selection of bouquets and/or boutonnieres, a single-tier boutique wedding cake, a romantic dinner for two, and a complimentary champagne toast. Couples enjoy a luxury guestroom for two nights (minimum), complimentary breakfast, custom flutes with champagne, specialty gift, and locally made chocolates.

For all packages, dessert courses are client-provided, while the inn includes coffee and tea service for all guests.

AREA ATTRACTIONS

Couples coming to the York Harbor Inn have plenty of activities to consider during their visit. In addition to lighthouse and waterfront attractions, outdoor recreation on both water and land, and regional theater, there’s also a host of local breweries, shopping, antiquing, whale watching, and splendid nearby natural sights such as Mount Agamenticus and the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge.

