A Candlelit Wedding at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

Although they’d already gotten married in a small setting during the pandemic, one couple held out for the day they could host all their extended family and friends in a large affair to remember.

THE STORY

When Danielle Reny and Kyle Larrow got engaged in February 2019, they knew they wanted to have a big wedding. “Kyle’s dad is one of 12 siblings, and my dad is one of seven,” says Danielle. “We knew we had to find a venue that could accommodate a large crowd.” The Museum of Fine Arts Boston was the perfect location—stunning and warm with room for a long guest list—but little did they know large weddings would soon be on hold for the foreseeable future.

The couple rescheduled their wedding twice due to the pandemic, holding a mini-ceremony in Danielle’s parent’s backyard in the meantime. “Although we felt fully married and committed to each other after our mini-ceremony, there truly is no feeling like having everyone you love all together in one place,” says Danielle. In November of 2021, the couple got their wish. Kyle and Danielle tied the knot in a candlelit portrait hall under a lush chuppah swathed in white roses—an homage to their intimate backyard garden vows. “The final product was truly magical,” says Danielle.

THE DETAILS

THE CAKE

A huge fan of dessert, the cake was one of the most important decisions of the wedding for Danielle. “We ended up choosing a golden cake with white mousse filling from Icing on the Cake—the same cake and bakery where my parents got their wedding cake over 30 years ago.”

THE DANCE FLOOR

The couple hosted an “Anniversary Dance,” where all couples start on the dance floor and are slowly whittled down to the couple that has been married the longest. The last standing? Danielle’s grandparents, who have been together since they were 13 years old and married for nearly 60 years.

THE CHUPPAH

A Chuppah decked out in greenery and white roses also incorporated details from the couple’s grandparents and great-grandparents so they would be there in spirit—Danielle’s great-grandmother’s pearl wedding bell and Kyle’s grandfather’s wedding ring and tie.

THE FAVORS

Guests took home artisanal Salt Rock chocolates from Martha’s Vineyard—their favorite summer getaway—and floral bouquets made from the flowers that were on the Chuppah.

THE DRESS

After a hiccup with her original dress, Danielle went to L’élite on Newbury, hoping to find a last-minute gown to replace it. Her new gown—a sparkly A-line Carolina Herrera dress—was a perfect match for the ethereal, garden-inspired wedding.

THE MINI-GOLF

To add an element of fun and a nod to Kyle’s interests, the couple set up mini-golf greens for guests to practice putting.

THE MENU

The couple’s late-night menu included Philly cheesesteaks, honoring the years they lived in Philadelphia while Danielle was in medical school.

THE LOUNGE

A lounge inspired by the Boston Public Garden—the park where Kyle proposed—offered a relaxing hideaway from the dance floor.

THE FILE

Alterations

L’élite

Band

The Broadway Project (The Band Method)

Bride’s Dress

Carolina Herrera

Bridesmaid Dresses

Amsale

Cake

The Icing on the Cake

Catering

Restaurant Associates

Ceremony Strings

Boston String Quartet

Groom’s Tux

Theory

Hair & Makeup

KC Bridal Beauty

Invitations

Fete Collection

Lighting and Canopies

Frost Productions

Lounge

Kadeema Rentals

Mini-Golf

Perfect Parties

Officiant

Rabbi David Wolfman

Planning, Design, and Florals

Whim Events

Rentals

Peak Event Services, La Tavola Fine Linen/BBJ, Borrowed Blu

Transport

Rockstar Limo

Venue

The Museum of Fine Arts Boston

Video

Huxley Film

Welcome Bags

Lux Box Co.

