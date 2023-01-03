News

The Parties

Stunning local soirees at The Mount, Beauport Hotel, and the Boston Public Library.

By ·

Photo by Alex Gordias Photography

Kirsten Yerger & Ryan Mitchell 

May 28, 2022
The Mount 
Lenox, Massachusetts 

Photo by Lena Mirisola

Bryan Tatro & Sean Patrick Gibbons 

July 3, 2022 
Beauport Hotel 
Gloucester, Massachusetts 

Photo by Kate McElwee

Claire Dubuque & Matthew Tinsley

July 18, 2022 
Boston Public Library 
Boston, Massachusetts 

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.

Read More About:

Trending

  1. An Intimate Reception at the Boston Public Library

  2. On the Market: A Contemporary Colonial on the Coast of Duxbury

  3. On the Market: A Stunning Home on a Golf Course in Cape Cod

  4. Best New Boston Restaurants 2022

  5. Birds of Paradise Cocktail Bar Opens at Brighton's Speedway

  6. This Couple Had an Elegant Celebration at a Lenox Estate

  7. Dorchester's Renovation Husbands Decorate the White House