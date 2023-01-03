Real New England Weddings

News

Photo by Elizabeth Laduca Photography

Big Finish

Although they’d already gotten married in a small setting during the pandemic, one couple held out for the day they could host all their extended family and friends in a large affair to remember.

Photo by Cheryl Richards

New Heights 

A couple’s romance blossoms alongside the construction of Boston’s tallest residential building. 

Photo by Ben Meyers

To the Letter

A bride with a penchant for princesses and mad calligraphy skills conjures a fairy tale of a wedding day. 

Photo by Alex Gordias Photography

A Day of Reflection

A bridal-related business owner in Beacon Hill marries the man who helped her build it amidst mirrors, sunlight, and touches of gold.

Photo by Jill Person

Outer Focus 

Local and personal touches abound as a modern, environmentally minded couple celebrates their wedding outdoors at the Institute of Contemporary Art.

Photo by Giovanni Francis

From the Heart 

This Boston-area couple loves medicine, Christmas markets, and each other.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.

