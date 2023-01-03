Real New England Weddings
Draw inspiration from these stylish local celebrations.
Big Finish
Although they’d already gotten married in a small setting during the pandemic, one couple held out for the day they could host all their extended family and friends in a large affair to remember.
New Heights
A couple’s romance blossoms alongside the construction of Boston’s tallest residential building.
To the Letter
A bride with a penchant for princesses and mad calligraphy skills conjures a fairy tale of a wedding day.
A Day of Reflection
A bridal-related business owner in Beacon Hill marries the man who helped her build it amidst mirrors, sunlight, and touches of gold.
Outer Focus
Local and personal touches abound as a modern, environmentally minded couple celebrates their wedding outdoors at the Institute of Contemporary Art.
From the Heart
This Boston-area couple loves medicine, Christmas markets, and each other.
