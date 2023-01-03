Three Ski Resorts For Destination Weddings

For those craving an alpine backdrop, New England’s ski resorts serve as spectacular settings to say, “I do.”

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

PEAK EXPERIENCE

The Lodge at Spruce Peak

Stowe, Vermont

Head Count Up to 300 (Tamarack Ballroom); up to 250 (the Ballroom Terrace); up to 75 (WhistlePig Pavilion)

Price Starting at $30,000

Nestled among the Green Mountains, The Lodge at Spruce Peak—located at the base of Mount Mansfield and Stowe Mountain Resort—is a luxurious resort with more than 250 guest rooms. The Lodge at Spruce Peak has an array of distinctive wedding venues, including the Tamarack and Junior ballrooms, an outdoor wraparound terrace, and several smaller spaces. The post-and-beam WhistlePig Pavilion is another option that sits at the head of the Village Green, Spruce Peak’s version of a town center, replete with shops and an ice-skating rink. Couples can even host their ceremony on the 9th hole of the resort’s Mountain Course—rated the top golf course in Vermont—from May through October.

All weddings come with personalized attention to detail, cake, catering,

elegantly appointed tables, day-of wedding coordination, and a complimentary studio bedroom for the newlyweds. In addition to deluxe accommodations, Spruce Peak offers a host of seasonal recreation activities, high-caliber restaurants, and a world-class spa. You (and your guests) may never want to go home.

MOUNTAIN CLIMBING

If you can handle heights, zigzag your vehicle up to the summit ridge of Mount Mansfield—Vermont’s tallest peak—along the historic Auto Toll Road. The just-under five-mile trek is an adventure that is capped at the mountain top, with awe-inspiring views of Northern Vermont and Lake Champlain.

RUSTIC BEAUTY

Waterville Valley Resort

Waterville Valley, New Hampshire

Head count Up to 250, Garden Terrace Tent and Valley Room; up to 180, Freestyle Lounge

Price Starting at $5,000

For seclusion in an idyllic natural setting in the White Mountains, consider holding your nuptials at Waterville Valley Resort. This sweet spot is ensconced in the White Mountain National Forest with numerous stunning natural settings for photo opportunities—think winding rivers, woodland, and grassy open meadows. The Garden Terrace Tent is one of three onsite reception locations and offers dinner and dancing under the stars, while the Valley Room is a classic ballroom. Located at the base of the mountain, The Freestyle Lounge boasts views of the slopes through floor-to-ceiling windows.

One of three outdoor ceremony sites, Osceola Arbor, is set in a large open field lined with birch trees. For more adventurous couples, ceremonies are held on the summit of Mount Tecumseh, which begins with a chairlift ride.

HOUSE PARTY

If you’re looking for more spacious digs than hotel rooms for your bridal party and guests during your wedding weekend, nearby, the Owl’s Nest Resort offers a slew of newly built, high-end rental homes in varying sizes. Some can accommodate up to 12 with multiple bathrooms.

SUMMIT SPECTACULAR

Crystal Hills at Rosebrook Lodge, Bretton Woods Ski Resort

Head count 160 with dance floor, 200 without

Price Starting at $15,000

Boasting nearly 500 acres, the Bretton Woods Ski Resort is New Hampshire’s largest ski area. Part of the historic, grand Omni Mount Washington Resort, Bretton Woods is a year-round oasis that has a brand-new wedding venue couples are clamoring for. Crystal Hills at Rosebrook Lodge is situated at the summit of Mount Washington and the Presidential Mountain Range and is privy to stunning panoramic views. Transported to the lodge via a new eight-passenger closed gondola, guests arriving at the 3,350-square-foot space find a modern mountain-inspired décor that complements the natural surroundings, which, with window walls that wrap around three sides of the room, are constantly on display. The typical wedding package includes professional day-of coordination, an array of options for both sit-down and buffet dinners, a wedding cake, and complimentary deluxe accommodations for the bridal couple.

ICONIC ELEGANCE

The Mount Washington Hotel, located across the street from the ski area and part of the Omni Mount Washington Resort, is a gracious, early-20th-century hotel that has generous amenities—a Donald Ross Golf Course, two pools, tennis courts, horseback riding, two restaurants, and a fabulous onsite spa.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.