This Couple Had an Elegant Celebration at a Lenox Estate

Edith Wharton's former estate, the Mount, hosted a lovely, garden-inspired wedding.

Kirsten Yerger and Ryan Mitchell hit it off instantly when they first met in 2017 but didn’t know if they’d ever see each other again. Kirsten was on a girls’ trip to Atlanta, where Ryan lived, when they met through mutual friends. As fate would have it, they’d end up crossing paths several times over the next few months, and they eventually decided to date long-distance. “We were so compatible with how we liked to spend time with friends and enjoy life,” Kirsten says.

Kirsten had always known she wanted to get married in the Berkshires, where her mom grew up and where her family spends time. So, after Ryan proposed during a sunset sail on Lake Michigan in July 2020, they set the date for a romantic and elegant celebration at the Mount, Edith Wharton’s former estate in Lenox. “The day was beyond what we could have imagined,” the bride recalls. “It was filled with so much happiness, excitement, emotion, and fun.”

THE VENUE

Kirsten had driven past the Mount many times while visiting family in Lenox over the years and dreamed about having her wedding there one day. “The gardens were just so beautiful and inspiring for a ceremony, and [the venue] really showcases the natural beauty of the Berkshires,” Kirsten says.

THE WEATHER

Ahead of Kirsten and Ryan’s wedding day, forecasts were predicting heavy rain with potential hail and flooding. The couple wasn’t sure if their outdoor ceremony would go ahead as planned, but 15 minutes before it was set to begin, the skies cleared, and they decided to go for it. “We were able to complete the ceremony, and then the second it was over, it started raining. It was one of the most memorable moments I think I’ll ever have in my life,” Kirsten says.

THE CEREMONY

Ryan’s best friend from childhood officiated the couple’s ceremony, which took place in the property’s French Flower Garden. Kirsten and Ryan wrote and exchanged a set of custom vows they’d written together. “One of the lines was about how we want to fill our lives with adventure and our homes with laughter, and I think that was really spot on,” the bride says.

BRIDESMAID DRESSES

Kirsten’s bridesmaids donned mismatched floral dresses from Smith and Quinn for the big day as an ode to spring and the Mount’s flower gardens.

FLORALS

The bride wanted the floral arrangements to feel organic and garden-inspired. She opted for a neutral palette for her bouquet, which featured scabiosa, garden roses, and ranunculus, but incorporated more vibrant colors for the reception centerpieces to add a lively, celebratory feel to the space.

ESCORT CARDS

The couple’s escort cards were placed atop glasses of sweet-pea lemonade. “We wanted something bright in color and in taste that would be refreshing for our guests when they came in,” the bride says.

CAKE

Kirsten and Ryan cut their small display wedding cake privately to keep the party going uninterrupted. They then served guests lemon tarts, chocolate espresso tarts, strawberry rhubarb crisps, and cake truffles.

Band

Clique

Caterer

Mezze Catering

Flowers

Sweet Pea’s Florist

Hair

Alexa Jade Hair Studio and Makeup Bar

Makeup

Nellie Marie Artistry

Nails

SickNails69

Planner

Exquisite Events

Rentals

Classical Tents and Party Goods

Videographer

Estoría Wedding Films

Violinist

Cate Byrne

