Adventure to One of These Three Tropical Honeymoon Locations

Seeking a tropical retreat for your honeymoon? These stunning destinations deliver in spades.

Saint Lucia

Natural beauty and a bounty of outdoor activities are just two of the benefits couples can enjoy on an adventure to alluring Saint Lucia. The island—which features the majestic Piton Mountains, a drive-in volcano, vibrant waterfalls, dazzling hiking trails, and lovely beaches—is also known for its festive party scene, culture, history, and a host of excellent restaurants.

STAY

Honeymooners who prefer privacy will definitely enjoy a stay at the adults-only Stonefield Villa Resort, a property that includes 17 French Colonial–style private villas with their own pool and outdoor showers, a spa that provides a range of treatments, wellness-focused retreats, a fitness facility, yoga deck, and indoor studio. Located in the fishing port of Soufrière, the hotel offers exquisite views of the Pitons and the Caribbean Sea amid lush scenery. There’s also a restaurant onsite that serves Creole cuisine and hosts weekly events and live music.

EAT

Situated between Saint Lucia’s twin volcanic peaks of the Pitons, the awesome backdrop of Dasheene Restaurant at the Ladera Resort is matched only by its award-winning cuisine showcasing the area’s best food from both land and sea. The menu highlights innovative interpretations of traditional dishes; the fresh local ingredients come from island farmers and nearby plantations. The accompanying bar is the ideal spot to sip a pre-dinner drink and listen to live music. Dasheene also boasts several dining experiences based on its extensive wine cellar.

PLAY

If walking hand in hand with the one you love is going to be a big part of your honeymoon, the Tet Paul Nature Trail possesses exceptional surroundings for it. A hike can take around 45 minutes, and during that time, there are plenty of opportunities to snap some Instagram-worthy shots of gorgeous exotic horticulture, landscapes, and wildlife while taking in all of the rich culture

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Known as the Marvelous City, Rio de Janeiro isn’t just a sublime seaside metropolis in Brazil—it also doubles as a locality full of vibrant arts and culture, enticing food and wine, world-famous beaches and entertainment (Carnaval, anyone?), plus numerous natural attractions.

Additionally, it features one of the Seven Wonders of the World in the form of the massive and iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer.

STAY

With a location directly on Copacabana Beach in the heart of the city, a Michelin-star restaurant onsite, a history that features a wealth of celebrity guests, and a roundup of amazing amenities, the Copacabana Palace (a Belmond Hotel) has it all. The art-deco gem features a spa, iconic bar, fitness center, a half-Olympic-sized swimming pool, and lavish accommodations, among other comforts. They also offer exclusive city tours that showcase Rio’s architecture, beaches, sunset sails, and famous landmarks.

EAT

Food is always fun to indulge in with a loved one, and when it’s a choose-your-own-culinary-adventure, that’s even better. It’s also what guests find at Irajá Restaurant. Here, menu options include three, five, and eight steps. For the three-step (traditional) menu, diners select the dishes (starter, main, dessert); for the five-step, they select three, and the chef creates two alternatives; and for the eight-step, everything is left up to the chef. The sensory experience highlights inventive Brazilian-influenced cuisine in elegant spaces indoors and out.

PLAY

For visitors to Rio who really want to see it all, nothing beats a trip to Sugarloaf Mountain (Pão de Açúcar). The summit view showcases the city with an optimal vantage point of local attractions. Travelers have three options to get to the top: the cable car featuring 360-degree-views of Rio, a combination of hiking and cable car, or a climb via one of 40 different routes based on difficulty. Guided tours and helicopter rides are available too.

Maui, Hawaii

When you think about idyllic settings, Hawaii definitely comes to mind. Between the beaches, sunsets, island hospitality, and range of activities, this haven hits all the right notes for romance. The question remains: Which island? Considering how amazing Maui is for all of that—as well as stellar cuisine and attractive accommodations—it’s an easy choice for couples to embrace.

STAY

The luxurious five-star Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is a beachfront resort offering newlyweds breathtaking views coupled with superb amenities and experiences. The premium accommodations provide exclusive services (like the Complete Suites with oceanfront views and a personal assistant), while the property features a spa, pool, fitness center, horseback riding, beach facilities, golf, cultural hub, onsite dining, and more. Water sports abound, as do the complimentary daily activities. Its central location in the area is an added bonus.

PLAY

What’s more romantic than an intimate dinner for two? How about one on the high seas underneath the spectacular skies of Maui? With the Sail Trilogy’s Captain’s Sunset Dinner Sail, magnificent views surround newlyweds on a private excursion along the island’s scenic coast—just as the sun begins to set. Starting with cocktails followed by a decadent four-course dinner, this magical evening concludes with after-dinner drinks and an unforgettable sail designed for stargazing.

EAT

Award-winning food in beautiful surroundings—what’s a more perfect pairing? That’s what couples find at Kō, the signature restaurant at Fairmont Kea Lani. Kō (which means sugarcane in Hawaiian) seamlessly combines generations of local cuisine rooted in the island’s sugarcane plantation–era culture and history. The extensive menu includes authentic Chinese, Filipino, Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and Portuguese family recipes that together define modern Hawaiian cuisine. In addition, more than 90 percent of the beef, fish, and produce is locally sourced.

