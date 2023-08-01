Art Deco-Inspired Nuptials and a Rescue Dog Cocktail

Following a compressed first date, a couple’s courtship is capped by a ceremony and reception at the Langham.

The Story

When Amy Breeding and Mark Krowchun sat down for their first date, the clock was ticking—literally. Early in the pandemic, restaurant reservations were limited to 90 minutes, so while they chatted over comfort food at the Five Horses Tavern in Somerville, the minutes wound down. “I didn’t think Amy liked me, because she said, ‘I think our 90 minutes are up,’” Mark remembers. “I like to follow the rules,” Amy adds with a laugh. Fast-forward to January 2022, and Mark’s successful proposal on M Street Beach in Southie proved that their time-constrained first date went better than he originally thought.

The perfect timing continued into their wedding planning, as the pair settled on the Langham for their 100-guest ceremony and reception in September 2022. “When we started looking for vendors, the Langham had just opened up bookings for their new Wilson Ballroom,” Amy says. Without even setting eyes on the ballroom’s soft blue-hued atmosphere and twinkling chandeliers—which were still under construction—the couple said yes. “We knew it was going to be special, but it was a leap of faith,” Mark says. Decked out in the wedding’s art deco theme (which took cues from the ’20s-era Langham itself), the ballroom turned out just as they’d hoped, if not better.

As for the festivities, Amy and Mark turned the typical wedding format on its head. To maximize time with family and friends who came from all over the country, the pair held cocktail hour first, followed by quick vows right in the ballroom before jumping into a night-long party. “We wanted everyone just to have a fun time, more of a celebration and party-type atmosphere versus a stuffy ceremony,” Mark says. “And I think we accomplished that.”

The Details

The Flowers

The couple let floral designer Petal and Root take the reins on the bouquet and table settings. Amy’s bouquet featured white garden roses, emerald foliage, and unique panda anemones, which matched Mark’s boutonniere.

The Cake

The showstopping vanilla-chiffon-and-red-raspberry-filled cake, covered in gold and sparkling faux diamonds, perfectly reflected the wedding’s art deco vibe.

The Speech

Because the couple didn’t have a bridal party, it was up to Mark to give the night’s big speech. “In his dating profile on Hinge, Mark said that one of his special skills was wedding toasts,” Amy says. “Obviously, he had to make a toast at our wedding.”

The Cocktails

At the bar, guests were enticed by a raspberry mojito dubbed the “Zoejito” for the couple’s boxer-Frenchie rescue pup, Zoe.

The Dinner

The Langham’s in-house culinary team gave out-of-town guests a taste of the Northeast with dishes such as halibut served over clam chowder.

The File

Bride’s Dress

Jenny Yoo, Flair Boston

Bride’s Hair & Makeup

Alicia Dane

Cake

Dessert Works

DJ

Greg Lanzillotta, Beat Train Productions

Event Planner

Erin Davies

Flowers

Petal and Root

Groom’s Sttire

Classic Tuxedo

First published in the print edition of the August 2023 issue with the headline “All in Good Time.”

