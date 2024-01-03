A South Shore Wedding Inspired by One Couple’s Travels

Two avid travelers tie the knot with a special themed wedding.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

Distance was no deterrent for Victoria Augello and Daryl Scales. The couple met at a college Halloween party, where Victoria was dressed as a Dr. Seuss character and Daryl offered a rhyming opening line: “What do I gotta do / to get a dance with Thing Two?” Charmed but feeling shy, Victoria demurred. Months later, their paths crossed at a friend’s dorm; sparks flew during a game of Uno. After Daryl graduated that spring, they kept the romance going long distance, logging many miles visiting each other over the next year and a half. Once the pair moved to Weymouth, they started traveling together. An overbooked flight to North Carolina to visit Daryl’s mom yielded a surprisingly generous voucher, which they used for a trip to St. Thomas, St. John, and Puerto Rico. “Since that trip, we’ve been kind of obsessed with traveling any chance we can get,” Victoria says. “I even have a YouTube page where we put all our adventures,” Daryl adds.

Travel became the theme for their August 2023 wedding at the River Club in Scituate, from the globe on Daryl’s tie bar to the luggage-tag favors that doubled as escort cards, directing guests to tables named after places where the couple have made memories, from NYC and DC to Tulum and Isla Mujeres. Most of the guests traveled from out of town and stayed for a long weekend. “Having all our family and friends from different stages of life come together to celebrate us was really special,” Victoria says. “We got so much time with everyone and felt really loved.”

THE DETAILS

THE DRESS

Victoria fell for the first dress she tried on at Angela’s Bridal in West Roxbury. “I was like, Oh, that’s it,” she recalls. “I tried on others, but I just kept going back.”

THE INVITATIONS

With help from a template on Zazzle, Victoria made invitations that co-ordinated perfectly with the flowers by Boathouse Blooms.

THE GROOMSMEN

Before getting dressed and taking photos, the guys visited the golf range. “Some of my close high school friends met me and my groomsmen there, and we all hung out,” Daryl says.

THE BRIDESMAIDS

The bride’s sister donned a custom suit created by Benvinda Almeida of Almeida’s Bridal Alterations, while the other bridesmaids selected styles from Azazie in a desert rose shade.

THE ESCORT CARDS

“My stepfather helped us build the board to hang all the luggage tags,” Victoria explains. “Everyone got to keep their luggage tag and hopefully can use it in their travels.”

THE SCHOOL PROJECT

A third-grade teacher, Victoria channeled her students’ excitement about the wedding into a writing project and displayed their responses at the reception. “It was so cute to see all their answers about what love means to them,” she says.

THE CAKE

The four-tiered cake featured layers of cassata, Funfetti, and chocolate tuxedo. “We saved the top layer for our one-year anniversary,” Victoria says.

THE FILE

Bride’s Dress

Stella York, Angela’s Bridal

Cake

Montilio’s Baking Company

DJ

Danny T, City Event Group

Flowers

Boathouse Blooms

Groom’s Suit

Indochino

Hair & Makeup

Alicia Rush

Officiant

Margaret S. Johnson

Photographer

CityLux Studios

Videographer

Still Water Wedding Films

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.