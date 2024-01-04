Three Bay State Estates That Make Lovely Wedding Backdrops

These properties in Lincoln, Canton, and North Andover provide lavish scenes every couple dreams about.

JUBILANT FAMILY VIBES

Codman Estate

Lincoln, Massachusetts

The Codman Estate in Lincoln features a gorgeous country setting fit for a fairy tale. Home to five generations of the Codman family, the main dwelling (also known as “the Grange”) boasts interior design elements from several eras—including those of early-20th-century interior designer Ogden Codman Jr.

The grounds encompass the Carriage House and an extensive landscape with gorgeous gardens, lush lawns, and majestic meadows. The hidden turn-of-the-century Italian garden has a marble-columned pergola with flowering vines and a stunning spot alongside a reflecting pool where guests can sit and savor the celebration. In addition, there’s the less formal 1930s English country garden.

All options are picture-perfect locations for photo ops. Rentals provide the use of the gardens, grounds, and Carriage House for nuptials during the months of April through November and offer the freedom to create a personalized event, whether it’s with fine linens at a formal sit-down affair or lawn games enjoyed at a barbecue.

COMMIT TO HISTORY

Another bonus to booking your big day at the Codman Estate? Your rental fee supports Historic New England’s mission to preserve and share New England heritage. It also entitles you to receive a complimentary one-year membership to the organization as an additional gift (that you don’t even have to register for), with membership benefits that include free entry into Historic New England sites, discounts on events and merchandise, and more.

CELEBRATION AND CONSERVATION

The Bradley Estate

Canton, Massachusetts

Conveniently located right off I-95 in Canton, slightly less than 20 minutes from downtown Boston, The Bradley Estate—a property of the Trustees of Reservations—is a historic estate in its own right that resides on 90 acres of conservation land. It features an early-1900s Georgian-style mansion plus a formal parterre garden, impeccably manicured lawns, a pond, and scenic trails, and makes a spectacular venue for weddings, which take place adjacent to the residence on the North Lawn under a stylish sailcloth tent. Dinner and dancing are held here, while a cocktail hour can be hosted on the terrace, and the first floor of the mansion (in its entirety) can be enjoyed for socializing. On the second floor, couples will find a private changing room to use for themselves and their attendants.

While The Bradley is available for rent, the number of private events held annually is limited. The rental period is five hours, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., but there is the option of starting earlier to extend the time frame. It’s also great to know that when you book the venue, several resources are provided to help with the impending nuptials, including event-planning services, a day-of event manager, and a wedding-party attendant. Fireside Catering is The Bradley Estate’s exclusive caterer, and they offer select menu items such as five passed hors d’oeuvre, a choice of two entrées, a full staff, stemware, white-rim china, and more.

FARM FRESH

When it comes to cuisine, events at The Bradley Estate have it covered. Ingredients are sourced locally and sustainably from Gibbet Hill Farm in Groton year round, and depending on the season, the farmers will confirm what they can provide as part of your menu. Whether it’s delectable berries and summer squashes in June and July or fall-harvest favorites such as carrots and cauliflower, guests’ plates will be full of fresh and delicious flavors.

AMOUR AND MORE

Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill

North Andover, Massachusetts

Acres of picture-perfect New England landscapes provide an ideal spot for weddings, and they’re exactly what you’ll find at the Stevens Estate at Osgood Hill in North Andover. Sprawled across 143 acres, it is one of the most exquisite examples of the Aesthetic Design Movement found in North America. The red-brick and river-stone buildings you’ll discover here are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Indoor weddings take place from late October through April, while outdoor events are held from May through mid October. For the latter, ceremonies occur on gorgeous Osgood Hill, and the mansion’s entire first floor, gardens, and patio are available for a cocktail hour. Dancing and dining take place underneath a beautiful sailcloth tent.

The Stevens Estate is managed by Fireside Catering, which supplies a menu of local, seasonal, and sustainable cuisine. Something couples can feel good about? A portion of revenues that come from events are reinvested in the property for repair and restoration.

ARCHITECTURAL INSIGHTS

The house at Osgood Hill was designed to acknowledge the philosophy of playwright, poet, and social commentator Oscar Wilde—and was inspired by his 1882 North American lecture tours about the Aesthetic Movement. Constructed in 1886 for statesman Moses Stevens, the property was celebrated for the events he held there. The library specifically was the designated area for hosting important conversations, dinner parties, and gatherings that are said to have shaped the world.

