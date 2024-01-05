Wedding Venues: Bucolic Escapes

These beautiful barn venues combine alluring surroundings and sophisticated amenities to elevate your wedding.

STYLE AND SUBSTANCE

The Barn at Gibbet Hill

Groton, Massachusetts

Picturesque and unique are two ways to describe The Barn at Gibbet Hill—but it’s so much more than that. Because this turn-of-the-century structure hasn’t just been stylishly renovated and restored; it also sits on a property at the foot of Gibbet Hill, which overlooks a stunning landscape of conservation land.

The Barn is a large space optimal for hosting wedding receptions and ceremonies. Elegant, romantic, and rustic, the setting comes complete with dedicated areas for dinner and dancing and features dazzling chandeliers that are softly lit to set a warm and welcoming mood. There’s also a huge, attached deck that’s available for all seasons and serves as a sublime spot for socializing during cocktail hour.

Alternatively, the property’s massive, lush lawn is another option for outdoor wedding ceremonies. Its stunning expanse includes a pretty pasture as its picture-perfect backdrop. Those seeking additional locations for photo ops can take a stroll along the gorgeous grounds to the 1.5-acre produce farm on-site or to an area at the top of the hill known as The Castle, which includes dramatic ruins in conservation land.

INSIDE THE CASTLE

For nuptials held between mid-June and early October, The Castle’s ivy-covered ruins at the top of Gibbet Hill are available for ceremonies—but only four times each year. Originally constructed by General William Bancroft, the exclusive location—formerly known as Bancroft’s castle—features grassy fields with spectacular views overlooking the town and beyond. The enchanting area also boasts a bit of star power: Several scenes from the 2019 film Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Timothée

Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan, were filmed here.

PERSONALIZATION AMID PASTURES

Salem Cross Inn

West Brookfield, Massachusetts

With picturesque views from a stunning countryside featuring rolling hills, pastures of grazing cattle, stone walls, and cart roads, the historic and charming Salem Cross Inn Restaurant & Tavern—a restored 18th-century farmhouse listed on the National Register of Historic Places—provides couples with both indoor and outdoor venues (daytime or evening), depending on the wedding size. And with the freedom to create your own wedding experience, the sky’s the limit.

The ceremony site out-doors is a dreamy backdrop for a larger guest list and features majestic grounds and a gorgeous gazebo amid apple trees, heirloom blooms, herbs, and vegetables. For the reception, the rustic barn and loft space sets a romantic scene with alluring décor consisting of antique posts, a stunning chandelier, and twinkling lights. As an interior alternative for a smaller event, there’s also a Colonial residence, constructed in the 1700s, which boasts surroundings that include cozy fireplaces, chestnut beams, wide, antique pine floorboards, and various rooms to choose from in which to host the celebration.

Because the Salem Cross Inn offers the ability to customize and personalize the nuptial experience, it affords brides and grooms the ability to select the fine dining they prefer and add on other services, too, including enchanting horse-drawn carriage or sleigh rides in the countryside to mark an unforgettable entrance or exit. The farm-to-table menu includes a range of enticing food and a choice of hors d’oeuvre passed out or on a platter, appetizers, entrées, wedding toasts, and homemade cakes or desserts.

ARCHITECTURAL INSIGHTS

Considered an exceptional example of early-American architecture, the restored home of the Salem Cross Inn still retains many signature elements of the era, including antique pine floorboards, handmade moldings, oyster-shell plaster walls, and majestic fireplaces. Additionally, every room features rare Colonial artifacts, ceramics, fine furniture, and collectibles. Among the highlights? A 17th-century clockwork roasting jack found in the Chestnut Room situated on a fieldstone hearth; at the inn, it’s often used to roast scrumptious prime rib

for special events.

RUSTIC SPLENDOR

The Red Lion Inn

Cohasset, Massachusetts

For couples whose dream wedding location combines the coastal beauty of the region with rustic sophistication, The Red Lion Inn definitely fits the bill. Whether a large event or small, this historic inn and tavern (consisting of a circa-1704 house surrounded by contemporary structures) is situated in the center of Cohasset, 2 miles from Sandy Beach.

The Barn and The Hillside House offer two unique nuptial experiences. The Barn is a two-floor space with a post-and-beam structure, several bars, stunning chandeliers, customized uplighting, and warm, neutral wood tones throughout. Its rustic charm and sophisticated details mean it’s the perfect backdrop for an inviting event. Meanwhile, The Hillside House—which was refurbished to retain its historical charm—overlooks Cohasset Village. Indoors, the space is contemporary and welcoming, and outdoors, you’ll find gorgeous gardens and a patio that make for attractive areas suited to wedding portraits.

All catering is handled on-site by a full-event culinary and bar team that’s dedicated to each individual booking, and the inn offers wedding menu packages that are fully customizable with a range of enticing gourmet cuisine and beverage options, including innovative signature cocktails.

EXTRAS TO ENJOY

Aside from nuptial areas, The Red Lion Inn boasts other on-site benefits for couples, their families, and guests. They range from accommodations of 15 comfy rooms with

fireplaces—including a special bridal suite—to the Red Lion Tavern, where guests can meet up for a beverage and/or bite during their downtime. There’s also The Cave, a dimly lit speakeasy and dance lounge that’s located underneath the inn. This hidden gem encompasses a huge bar, wine cellar, and a stage for entertainment, making it an excellent place for an after-hours wedding party.

