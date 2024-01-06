Boston Wedding Experts: Tips, Tricks, and Advice from the Pros

Get advice from local wedding professionals, including a jewelry designer, wedding photographer, floral designer and planning expert.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

In a fabulously well-appointed new studio space in the Back Bay, jewelry designer Hannah Florman works with clients to create one-of-a-kind engagement rings that speak to each couple’s authentic love story.

For decades, Cheryl Richards has captured couples throughout New England—and beyond—on their most memorable occasion.

Andrea Halliday and her team at Table & Tulip take great pride in providing exquisite florals for weddings in and around the city.

Social media strategist Armani Supple-Thao, creator of ForkingWithArmani, shares his tips for planning a stress-free wedding in a mere two months.

