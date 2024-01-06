Ever Blooming

Andrea Halliday and her team at Table & Tulip take great pride in providing exquisite florals for weddings in and around the city.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

Since opening in 2007, Table & Tulip has been a beloved fixture in the South End, a hidden gem where locals can stop by for their daily dose of flowers. “Our specialty is wedding design, from full-scale installations to intimate elopements,” says owner Andrea Halliday. Additionally, the shop offers weekly subscriptions and floral workshops. Adds Halliday: “Our outdoor garden space at the studio is home to trellised roses, climbing hydrangeas, and other unique plants that can add a special touch to a ceremony or bridal bouquet.”

When it comes to weddings, what is your role as a floral designer?

As floral designers, our role is to collaborate closely with our clients to bring their vision to life. Throughout the process, we keep a critical eye on quality and constantly push forward, always striving to outdo our past work. Simultaneously, we observe industry and fashion trends—as flowers and fashion seem effortlessly entwined, continuously influencing one another.

How should couples prepare for their initial flower consult?

We recommend that clients begin the process by envisioning the aesthetic of their dream day and consider the type of celebration they are most excited to host. It is always helpful to share any personal style preferences or sources of inspiration they have in mind. Details like the venue and date are essential, as they form the foundation for the design, flower selection, and availability.

What is the most unique floral request you’ve ever received?

Last winter, we collaborated with Boston Ballet for their ocean-themed Siren Ball. The goal was to create an alluring and out-of-the-box look, so we took on the unique design challenge of decorating the vaulted ceiling columns at the SoWa Power Station. We softened the structural elements of the industrial space using dried seagrass, palms, and driftwood. The airy design gave movement to the dining area, enticing guests as they arrived to watch the performers take center stage.

Does a bride’s gown influence her bouquet?

We consider certain aspects like the waistline, the amount of lace or beads present, and any other features the bride may want to accentuate. Flowers are versatile and can complement any dress, but we focus on the bouquet’s composition, size, and texture to ensure it works in harmony to add the perfect finishing touch.

What have your clients been asking for lately?

Recently, our clients have been requesting a combination of minimalism and maximalism in their reception designs. In many cases, this entails incorporating an extravagant focal point to create a “wow” moment and anchor the space. We pair the look with more delicate tablescapes, showcasing carefully selected candlelight and petite arrangements to foster a more intimate atmosphere for guests.

Where do you get your flowers from?

We source our flowers locally, whenever possible, from the New England floral market and specialty suppliers.

What does a typical wedding day look like for you? How far in advance are you preparing bouquets, etc.?

On event days, our team starts packing bright and early before we head off to the venue. Our design preparations begin a week prior, but we may order necessary florals and décor up to a year in advance to ensure a flawless design. The work requires a lot of heavy lifting, cleaning, and communication with our vendor and planner partners. Fortunately, we have a team of dedicated individuals who work so well together—which makes bringing our client’s vision to life a truly magical experience.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.