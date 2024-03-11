Boston Weddings’ Bubbly Brunch Returns March 24
Planning your nuptials? Join us at this year's lovely champagne-and-bridal spectacular.
Love is in the air! Boston’s Bubbly Brunch will take place on Sunday, March 24 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Intercontinental Hotel Boston. Grab your tickets right now—2 for the price of 1—for this dazzling spring event, where you’ll find all the wedding professionals you need, gathered in one place—from cake vendors and florists to invitation designers, photographers, and designer jewelers. Champagne will flow freely throughout the brunch event; live music will create a dynamic vibe.
Other highlights include: Live fashion looks from Candice Wu Couture; complimentary lashes and eyebrow treatments; over-the-top desserts; stunning tabletop displays; free Invisalign screenings, and photo booths where you and your “I Do” crew can commemorate the day!
The following vendors—and more—will be on site to answer questions and showcase their stellar services and products:
- Blush and Bloom Floral
- Cake Monstah
- Entertainment Specialists
- Gus & Ruby Letterpress
- LaCroix Sparkling Water
- Lizzie’s Bakery
- Montilio’s Bakery
- Talia Don Designs
- The Williams Inn
- Travel With Life
- Good Wheels
- Wedgewood Weddings
- Sun Tan Van
- Dez Collective
- Till Death Photography
- Party Rentals
- Party Host Helpers
- Boston Center for Plastic Surgery
- Lash L’amour
- Mariela’s Sweets
- Ocean Edge
- The French Library
- Newton Dental
- Catalina Celebrations
