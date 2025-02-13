Turn Your Pinterest Wedding Board into Reality at the 2025 Bubbly Brunch

Boston's ultimate nuptial planning experience takes place on March 30 at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

Love is in the air—and for those newly engaged couples, so is the excitement (and perhaps a little stress) of wedding planning. Luckily for you, our annual Boston Weddings’ Bubbly Brunch returns on Sunday, March 30, at the Four Seasons Hotel (One Dalton Street, Boston) and is the ultimate event to kickstart the journey to “I do.” Tickets are on sale now for this afternoon filled with expert insights, luxury perks, and of course, plenty of bubbly.

From choosing the perfect invitations to selecting a florist who can bring your vision to life, this is your chance to mix and mingle with Boston’s top wedding pros—planners, florists, photographers, and more—who are ready to help you turn your Pinterest wedding board into reality. Attendees will also get a gift bag with fabulous goodies from event sponsors and partners; exclusive access to Boston’s top-tier wedding professionals; bubbly and small bites to keep the celebration going; and exciting giveaways you won’t want to miss.



More than 25 vendors will be on-site, offering an inside look at the latest wedding trends and the best services and products. You can discover the latest in bridal gowns, suits, and accessories; get the chance to taste cake and dessert samples; explore options for DJs and live music; add fun interactive elements to your big day (photo booth, anyone?); meet top makeup artists and hairstylists; and even consult travel experts for the ultimate get-away honeymoon.



Want a sneak peek of what’s in store? Check out last year’s fabulous event at the InterContinental Boston. Early bird tickets are on sale now—make sure to use code EARLYBIRD at checkout for special pricing.

