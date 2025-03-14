Boston Weddings’ Bubbly Brunch Returns March 30

Start planning your dream day at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston.

So, you’re getting married? Congratulations! Instead of going through a whirlwind of decisions, like the eternal question: “Chicken or fish?” join Boston Weddings’ annual Bubbly Brunch, the ultimate champagne-and-bridal spectacular to help you streamline the chaos, with a side of sparkle. This year’s event takes place on Sunday, March 30 from 11am to 2pm at Boston’s Four Seasons Hotel for an afternoon of inspiration, pampering, and celebration.



This isn’t your average bridal show. Our events team has gathered Boston’s top wedding professionals who are ready to turn your dream into a reality. On tap for the day: exclusively preview the latest bridal trends, as well as gorgeous gowns with roaming models from Candice Wu Couture; treat yourself to a pampering session with East West Salon Co.’s expert beauty services; try Lash L’Amour’s signature lash and brow treatments; and indulge in bottomless bubbly from Delicato’s Bubbly Cart.



Meet and mingle with the following vendors—among many others—who are excited to answer your questions and share their expertise:



– Live entertainment (and a photobooth!) by Best of Boston Weddings winner, Entertainment Specialists

– Stunning floral displays and installations from Blush and Bloom Floral

– Sweet treats from Montilio’s Bakery

– Candles to set the scene from The Candle Man

– Brunch bites from the Four Season One Dalton

– Other sparkling beverages from LaCroix Sparkling Water

And more!



This year’s Bubbly Brunch is more than just an event; it’s an experience. It’s about connecting with the best in the industry, discovering new trends, and creating a wedding that reflects your unique love story.



Don’t miss out! Snag your tickets now and start planning your happily ever after here. Use the code LUCKY at checkout for an extra 10% off BOGO tickets until March 17.

