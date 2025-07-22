A Pandemic Bumble Match, a Snowball Fight, and a Wellesley Garden Wedding

Jamaica Plain couple Whitney Barron and Alex Krupp said "I do" in a secret greenway full of natural romance.

The Story

Whitney Barron and Alex Krupp’s love story blossomed amid the uncertainties of the pandemic: Though they were both navigating new realities, they connected on Bumble with an immediate sense of ease. Their first date—a planned walk in the Arnold Arboretum—was foiled by an unexpected October snowstorm, so they pivoted to dinner at B&G Oysters in the South End. Afterward, they strolled through the freshly blanketed neighborhood, played on the swings, and enjoyed a spontaneous snowball fight.

Their engagement in February 2023 was similarly heartfelt and low-key. After dinner at B&G Oysters, Alex popped the question at their home in Jamaica Plain. “It wasn’t a big, grand gesture,” recalls Whitney of Alex’s proposal at the end of the evening. “But it was very us.”

From the beginning, the couple envisioned a summer wedding close to home, one that would feel vibrant, playful, and deeply personal. When the couple visited Wellesley’s the Garden at Elm Bank while it was dusted in snow, they knew they’d found the perfect venue. “We saw it at its simplest and knew it would be so divinely special in full bloom,” Whitney says. And it certainly was: On their wedding day in July 2024, the bride and groom exchanged vows beneath a tree in the Italianate Garden, with Alex’s mother, Judi, officiating.

When it came to the celebration, the couple focused on crafting a day filled with joy and connection. “We didn’t want anyone to feel pressure,” Whitney says. “We just wanted people to come and share our day.” Their entrance and first dance—choreographed to Florence & the Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over”—set the tone for an unforgettable evening. As the band music filled the tent, guests danced until the last note. “It was everything we hoped for,” Alex says. “Everyone we love in one place, sharing a moment of celebration and happiness.”

The Details

The Attire

Whitney donned a vintage gown worn by her grandmother and mother. “It had been living in an attic for 30 years. It was yellow,” she says. By nothing short of a miracle, the dress was able to be restored, and when Whitney tried it on, “it really fit me like it was meant for me,” she says. She donned a Monique Lhuillier dress after the ceremony that suited her personal style and was perfect for dancing. Alex, meanwhile, sported a Brunello Cucinelli three-piece suit and a tie he borrowed from his father.

The Flowers

“We really wanted our wedding to feel like a burst of color in every direction, so we landed on jewel tones in all the colors imaginable,” Whitney says. “We are both so appreciative and loving of our natural world, and we wanted our wedding to feel like a secret garden.” Flowers by Semia, whom the couple entrusted to create her own interpretation of their vision, designed a lush, colorful oasis of vines and florals in every color. “It was artistry, like a painting,” Whitney says.

The Food

The couple chose Forklift Catering because of its commitment to serving local fare. “We didn’t want a fancy French, sit-down fine-dining experience,” Alex says. There was also an Island Creek Oysters bar and Nashville hot-chicken sliders served later in the evening, along with espresso and mini-ice-cream-cone stations.

The Music

Highline’s dynamic acoustics nearly brought down the house, playing from the celebration’s start to finish. “People are still talking about it. They shot for the moon, and they hit it,” says Alex, noting that family members of all ages hit the dance floor. “The energy that they brought was electric and palpable,” Whitney adds.

The Ceremony

Though the couple isn’t religious, “we do share a spirituality and philosophy that we wanted for our ceremony,” Whitney says. Thinking about who could be the officiant, Judi, Alex’s mom, was the natural choice. “There was no one else more capable, more up to the challenge, and more well spoken to help us tie the knot. She beamed like the sun in a radiant yellow outfit.”

The Invitations

The invitation concept was straightforward: “We wanted them to reflect to our guests that they were going to eat, have fun, and enjoy good conversations,” Alex explains. Showcasing floral motifs, they were playful and wispy and “very us,” says Whitney, noting that they also included illustrations of the couple’s cat.

The File

Band

Highline, Élan Artists

Bride’s Reception Dress

Monique Lhuillier, L’élite Bridal

Cake

Mayflour

Catering

Forklift Catering

Décor

Exquisite Events Light & Decor

Flowers

Flowers by Semia

Invitations

Wouldn’t It Be Lovely

Makeup

Dani Wagener Beauty

Planner

Mavinhouse Events

Rentals

Kadeema Rentals; Peak Event Services

Rings

Custom by E.B. Horn

Tent

Sperry Tents

Videographer

Mist + Moss

This article was first published in the print edition of the August 2025 issue, as part of a Real Weddings package, with the headline: “Love in Full Bloom.”

