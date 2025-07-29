This Couple’s Tinder Riddle Led to a Walpole Wedding with Casino Games and Pet Cocktails

Mia Lander and Jeff Stoddart celebrated their love with doughnuts, monochrome, and a tuxedo-clad pup.

The Story

Mia Lander and Jeff Stoddart’s first Tinder exchange may have been on the corny side, but it sparked something real. After they both swiped right, Jeff asked Mia: “What can you hold but can’t physically touch?” Mia replied, “Your heart.” (His answer was “your breath,” but her romantic instinct won out.) That quick-witted back-and-forth turned into a date at Devlin’s in Brighton and, five years later, a wedding.

The proposal happened on Christmas Eve 2023, after dinner with Jeff’s family. Back at home, the couple exchanged gifts—then Jeff nervously dropped to one knee. “I knew it was coming, but he was really sweet as he proposed,” she says.

When it came time to plan their wedding at Avenir in Walpole, the couple envisioned a sophisticated black-and-white affair. “I wanted it to feel modern but also timeless,” Mia says. The ceremony took place outdoors; inside, a high-ceilinged ballroom set the stage for a reception that blended elegance with the bride and groom’s personality. Guests sipped signature cocktails named after the couple’s pets, nibbled from a doughnut bar, and played blackjack and roulette with custom play money featuring Mia’s and Jeff’s faces. Guests who won big received prizes, including AirPods and Delta gift cards.

Those weren’t the only personal touches at the wedding. The pair wrote vows to each other that they shared privately, and the DJ played a mix of Caribbean music, an homage to Mia’s heritage, as well as classic American hits. “We just wanted to do our own thing,” Mia says—and they did, with style.

The Details

The Attire

Mia’s bridal look—a sleek, square-neck beaded gown by Made with Love from Vows Bridal in Watertown—struck the perfect balance between simplicity and sparkle. Jeff complemented her timeless style in a classic black tuxedo from Suitsupply.

The Flowers

The flowers from Yanique Events were a masterclass in monochrome elegance. Mia carried a bouquet of white roses, while the ceremony arch was draped with matching blossoms and plush greenery. At the reception, elevated white floral centerpieces, bud vases, and votive candles created a clean and romantic ambiance.

The Programs

Designed by Mia on Canva, the newspaper-themed black-and-white programs included a wedding-themed word search, guest shoutouts, and personalized messages—a TikTok-inspired idea that added charm and personality to the ceremony.

The Sips

The cocktail menu, which paid homage to the couple’s dog and two cats, included the “Cal Collins,” the “Jordy Mule,” and the “Joe and Coke.”

The Cake

The couple opted for a simple confection: a single-tiered buttercream-frosted vanilla cake topped with their last name made by Cake Monstah, who also created the doughnut bar.

The Ceremony

Joey, the couple’s rescue pup, was the star of the ceremony in his own tuxedo, which matched Jeff’s outfit. Pawfect for You, a wedding-day pet-care company, made sure he was picture-perfect and well cared for throughout the day.

The File

Bride’s Dress

Made with Love, Vows Bridal

Bride’s Shoes

Dolce Vita

Dessert

Cake Monstah

DJ

Ramu and the Crew

Flowers

Yanique Events

Groom’s Attire

Suitsupply

Hair

Tressqueen Parlor

Makeup

Beautybykatv

Pet Care

Pawfect for You

Rings

Barmakian Jewelers

This article was first published in the print edition of the August 2025 issue

