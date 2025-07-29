This Couple’s Tinder Riddle Led to a Walpole Wedding with Casino Games and Pet Cocktails
Mia Lander and Jeff Stoddart celebrated their love with doughnuts, monochrome, and a tuxedo-clad pup.
The Story
Mia Lander and Jeff Stoddart’s first Tinder exchange may have been on the corny side, but it sparked something real. After they both swiped right, Jeff asked Mia: “What can you hold but can’t physically touch?” Mia replied, “Your heart.” (His answer was “your breath,” but her romantic instinct won out.) That quick-witted back-and-forth turned into a date at Devlin’s in Brighton and, five years later, a wedding.
The proposal happened on Christmas Eve 2023, after dinner with Jeff’s family. Back at home, the couple exchanged gifts—then Jeff nervously dropped to one knee. “I knew it was coming, but he was really sweet as he proposed,” she says.
When it came time to plan their wedding at Avenir in Walpole, the couple envisioned a sophisticated black-and-white affair. “I wanted it to feel modern but also timeless,” Mia says. The ceremony took place outdoors; inside, a high-ceilinged ballroom set the stage for a reception that blended elegance with the bride and groom’s personality. Guests sipped signature cocktails named after the couple’s pets, nibbled from a doughnut bar, and played blackjack and roulette with custom play money featuring Mia’s and Jeff’s faces. Guests who won big received prizes, including AirPods and Delta gift cards.
Those weren’t the only personal touches at the wedding. The pair wrote vows to each other that they shared privately, and the DJ played a mix of Caribbean music, an homage to Mia’s heritage, as well as classic American hits. “We just wanted to do our own thing,” Mia says—and they did, with style.
The Details
The Attire
Mia’s bridal look—a sleek, square-neck beaded gown by Made with Love from Vows Bridal in Watertown—struck the perfect balance between simplicity and sparkle. Jeff complemented her timeless style in a classic black tuxedo from Suitsupply.
The Flowers
The flowers from Yanique Events were a masterclass in monochrome elegance. Mia carried a bouquet of white roses, while the ceremony arch was draped with matching blossoms and plush greenery. At the reception, elevated white floral centerpieces, bud vases, and votive candles created a clean and romantic ambiance.
The Programs
Designed by Mia on Canva, the newspaper-themed black-and-white programs included a wedding-themed word search, guest shoutouts, and personalized messages—a TikTok-inspired idea that added charm and personality to the ceremony.
The Sips
The cocktail menu, which paid homage to the couple’s dog and two cats, included the “Cal Collins,” the “Jordy Mule,” and the “Joe and Coke.”
The Cake
The couple opted for a simple confection: a single-tiered buttercream-frosted vanilla cake topped with their last name made by Cake Monstah, who also created the doughnut bar.
The Ceremony
Joey, the couple’s rescue pup, was the star of the ceremony in his own tuxedo, which matched Jeff’s outfit. Pawfect for You, a wedding-day pet-care company, made sure he was picture-perfect and well cared for throughout the day.
The File
Bride’s Dress
Made with Love, Vows Bridal
Bride’s Shoes
Dolce Vita
Dessert
Cake Monstah
DJ
Ramu and the Crew
Flowers
Yanique Events
Groom’s Attire
Suitsupply
Hair
Tressqueen Parlor
Makeup
Beautybykatv
Pet Care
Pawfect for You
Rings
Barmakian Jewelers
This article was first published in the print edition of the August 2025 issue, as part of a Real Weddings package, with the headline: “Playing for Keeps.”
