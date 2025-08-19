Two Middlebury Grads Held a Luxe Vermont Summer Camp Wedding

Glorious views and a laid-back vibe made Halle Gustafson and Matthieu St. Amour’s nuptials a breath of fresh air.

The Details

The Gown

“Matt and I both had this perspective that we wanted to wear something we would never wear again,” says Halle of her Rivini dress. “The moment I put my dress on, I was like, Oh, this is really special. The monochrome soft floral over the A-line dress reflected that late summer, warm, slower Vermont setting we were going for.”

The Flowers

The couple wanted their floral arrangements to be inspired by the natural environment around them. To accomplish that, floral designer Nora King

incorporated late-summer flowers such as astilbe, ranunculus, and dahlias.

The Menswear

Matt decided to wear a black tuxedo for the ceremony, then change into a white dinner jacket for the party. “I’m not typically a big fashion person or flashy, but I thought, Well, this is my wedding, might as well spice it up a little bit!” he says.

The Invitations

For their invitation suite, the bride and groom wanted something with a “summery, warm feeling”—and the Dallas-based design studio August + White delivered. “It had this simple but elevated feeling to it—you opened it and felt so beautiful and lovely,” Halle says.

The Venue

The couple hosted their ceremony and cocktail hour outside on Spruce Peak’s mountainside patio, then went inside the ballroom for dinner and dancing. “I think the vibe we wanted to go for in the wedding in general was elevated casual,” Halle says.

The First Dance

The bride and groom took a relaxed approach to the first dance, which was to “In Case You Didn’t Know,” by Brett Young. “I was personally against a choreographed first dance mostly because I didn’t want to be thinking about it all day,” Matt says. “I wanted to be present in the moment.”

The Desserts

For the cake, the couple opted for a simple white confection, which they cut out on the patio by themselves at sunset. “It was really nice; it was a 10-minute break for Matt and me to sneak away from dancing,” Halle says. The rest of the sweets were Vermont-themed, including maple mini cupcakes and maple mousse.

The Bridesmaid Dresses

Halle asked her attendants to match their dresses to the floral color palette, but otherwise wanted their looks to “reflect their personalities,” she says. “I wanted them to feel like themselves.”

The File

Band

Silver Arrow Band

Bride’s Dress

Rivini, Annika Bridal

Flowers

Kingsley Floral Co.

Hair

Jessica Murphy Hair

Invitations

August + White

Makeup

Applied Perfections

Planner

Katie Hopkins Events

Rentals

Vermont Tent Company; BBJ La Tavola

Videographer

Eightzero2 Productions

This article was first published in the print edition of the August 2025 issue, as part of a Real Weddings package, with the headline: “Higher Love.”

