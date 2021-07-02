 Best of Boston 2021

Arts & City Life

The people, places, and moments over the past year that made us laugh, think, and most important, hope.

Cape & Islands

Eat, play, shop, repeat. Your guide to the best summer yet, wherever you are.

Dining

Primetime patios, cool cocktails, and more ice cream than you should ever eat—make sure every morsel is a winner.

Home

Ready for a post-pandemic redesign and renovation? These are the pros you should know.

Service

From fitness instructors to repair gurus, these local experts know how to get you—and your stuff—looking and feeling brand new.

Shopping

Forget the sweatpants: Dressing up is back—and these retailers have exactly what you’re looking for.

Suburbs

Whether you’re north, south, or west, here’s where to eat, shop, and have fun with the kids.

Weddings

It’s time to celebrate again with brilliant rings, fabulous floral arrangements, and a venue for every size party.