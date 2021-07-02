Best of Boston 2021

Arts & City Life
The people, places, and moments over the past year that made us laugh, think, and most important, hope.
Cape & Islands
Eat, play, shop, repeat. Your guide to the best summer yet, wherever you are.
Dining
Primetime patios, cool cocktails, and more ice cream than you should ever eat—make sure every morsel is a winner.
Home
Ready for a post-pandemic redesign and renovation? These are the pros you should know.
Service
From fitness instructors to repair gurus, these local experts know how to get you—and your stuff—looking and feeling brand new.
Shopping
Forget the sweatpants: Dressing up is back—and these retailers have exactly what you’re looking for.
Suburbs
Whether you’re north, south, or west, here’s where to eat, shop, and have fun with the kids.
Weddings
It’s time to celebrate again with brilliant rings, fabulous floral arrangements, and a venue for every size party.