Cambridge’s Porter Square Books Plots Big Move

The beloved bookstore opens a new chapter, relocating to a bigger, brighter space in Lesley University Hall this October.

Good news, bookworms. Porter Square Books is upgrading its old digs for a fresh new space down the street. The beloved indie bookstore and Best of Boston winner is relocating to Lesley University Hall this October, promising an expanded literary adventure for readers. Since first opening doors in 2004, the bookstore has become a beloved Cambridge institution, fostering a literary community hub through curated selections, events, and stellar programs.

Its new home offers a significant upgrade in both size and convenience. Located just steps from the Porter Square T stop, the expanded space boasts a footprint 40 percent larger than its current location. This allows for a wider book selection, a more inviting atmosphere with ample seating, and improved accessibility for all customers—promising an even more enjoyable and welcoming experience for bibliophiles.

“This move is a terrific opportunity to provide for the long-term growth of Porter Square Books. It allows us to move to a bigger, nicer space in an iconic building right on Mass Ave., with a landlord that is focused on community building and local business,” says co-owner David Sandberg. “Lesley University sees a partnership with PSB as a way to build stronger ties to the Cambridge community, and we’re happy to be an important part of that effort.”

The transition will also bring changes to the store’s café offering. While longtime tenant Cafe Zing will remain in the Porter Square Shopping Center, a new partnership with Page & Leaf Cafe from the Somerville cafe trio behind Diesel Cafe, Bloc Cafe, and Forge Baking Company & Ice Cream will bring a fresh culinary experience to the new location. “We are beyond excited to be partnering with Porter Square Books. [They have] become a staple fixture in the local community and Page & Leaf Cafe is so grateful to be a part of its new home,” said long-standing CEO, Jennifer Park.

The bookstore’s commitment to the community extends beyond its shelves, as evidenced by initiatives like the Be the Change civic engagement program, an annual writers-in-residence program, and a partnership with the Porter Square Books Foundation, dedicated to promoting literacy among young readers. In a significant step towards employee empowerment, the bookstore transitioned to a 50% employee-owned model in 2018. Beyond its flagship Porter Square location, there’s also a Seaport location, which opened its doors in 2021.

As Porter Square Books prepares to bid farewell to its current home, the store is hosting a 20th anniversary celebration on September 28. The event will offer customers a chance to say goodbye to the old space and get excited about the new one.

1815 Massachusetts Avenue, Lesley’s University Hall, www.portersquarebooks.com.