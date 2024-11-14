Best of Boston Home 2025

Drumroll, please! Here is the best of the best, the most discerning architects, builders, designers, craftspeople, and retailers around.

Our team searched high and low, researched, reviewed, and scoured the city and its far-reaching environs to come up with these design stars. Selecting winners is never an easy task—in fact, it’s the largest project we at Boston Home undertake every year—but that’s a good thing.

Architects & Designers

Architect, General Excellence

Hutker Architects

Long before this lauded firm evolved into its dynamic, present-day team of 70, founder Mark Hutker was designing homes he envisioned as “heirlooms,” not so much for the design—though you can’t help but observe the inventiveness and attention to detail in every Hutker house—but for the fact that they are so beloved by their inhabitants that they become treasures to be preserved generationally. And indeed, they are, for if you encounter a Hutker home designed in the 1980s, you’ll find that it’s a deeply considered marvel of design exuding authentic character, a place that has been lovingly preserved. While Hutker’s early houses had decidedly modern flair, the team’s breadth of work encompasses every architectural style imaginable imprinted with individuality, precision, and in context with the landscape. Partners Jim Cappuccino, Gregory Ehrman, Thomas McNeill, and Phil Regan now helm the firm along with Hutker, working with a top-notch interior design team. They have offices in Boston, Falmouth, Martha’s Vineyard, and Plymouth and projects across the Northeast.

hutkerarchitects.com.

Architect, Traditional

Catalano Architects

For more than three decades, Tom Catalano has designed timeless homes that become living monuments treasured by the families who reside in them. Working with a seasoned team of pros who share Catalano’s exacting standards, his goal is to create tailored designs that evolve into cherished residences. The revered houses the firm designs are classic by design but created with sustainability in mind, as enduring design, Catalano contends, is the most potent form of environmental responsibility.

catalanoarchitects.com.

Architect, Contemporary

Ruhl | Jahnes

William Ruhl and Sandra Jahnes don’t go for splashy. Rather, the directors of Ruhl | Jahnes design homes that are thoughtful, site-sensitive, and, most importantly, resonate with their clients. The architects communicate exquisitely and deliver in meeting homeowners’ needs, from accessibility to sustainability. The firm’s portfolio of modern and contemporary residences includes inspired, sensitive designs along rocky coasts and conservation land, as well as inventive adaptations of historical townhouses and former factory buildings in urban environments.

ruhljahnes.com.

Architect, New England Vernacular

Patrick Ahearn Architect

Four decades into his career, Patrick Ahearn and the term “classic New England architecture” are, for all intents and purposes, synonymous. From ground-up designs of shingle-style beach homes on Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod to clapboard Colonials in Boston’s toniest suburbs, there is no ego, no maker’s mark, just timeless perfection—likewise for the firm’s seamless renovations. That said, the architect isn’t afraid to stray from the expected; he recently melded the romanticism of a Black Forest cottage with the austerity of the Bauhaus.

patrickahearn.com.

Landscape Architect

LeBlanc Jones Landscape Architects

Led by Keith LeBlanc and Doug Jones, LeBlanc Jones Landscape Architects’ designs are rooted in sustainable practices. In activating unruly, uninspired, and unnavigable sites, the dozen or so team members at this 28-year-old firm don’t simply reimagine them into a series of beautiful moments; they embrace the land, respecting and protecting it. Spectacular examples abound, including a contemporary courtyard in the city, an infinity-edge pool on a cliffside in Maine, and a residential boardwalk through a marsh in the Cape Cod National Seashore.

leblancjones.com.

Architect, Transitional

Jacob Lilley Architects

Architect Jake Lilley’s portfolio is vast; he’s as adept at designing refined shingle-style family homes as he is at drafting plans for striking modernist-inspired forms that cantilever over the contours of the land. Assisted by a small but mighty team, Lilley’s firm also embarks on renovations—many of which combine historical architecture with clean-lined modern detailing, creating a beautiful contrast.

jlaarchitects.com.

Interior Designer, General Excellence

Elms Interior Design

Sophistication emanates from the inspired spaces that bear Elms’s signature. With more than two decades of experience and bringing a unique blend of artistry, intellect, and curiosity to each project she undertakes, Elms’s primary goal is to design homes that reflect the sensibilities of their inhabitants. Her spaces are infinitely layered without ever feeling cluttered, and finding distinctive, one-of-a-kind elements is among her hallmarks—to this end, she and her team will meticulously source and scour the globe. Elms, who is as comfortable working on a city loft as she is on a suburban manse, is big on honoring original architecture, but she’s not afraid to push the envelope by integrating contemporary elements into a historic shell, either. You can trust her to know when to say when.

elmsid.com.

Interior Designer, Transitional

Kate Maloney Interior Design

Kate Maloney and her team are creative masters who possess an innate sense of how to weave modernity into historic New England homes. She can go bold: Patterns and color are prevalent in many of Maloney’s designs, yet she’s equally adept at infusing distinction into an aesthetic that features a more understated palette. The team excels at designing homes for families, and Maloney has long been a champion of female business owners.

katemaloneyid.com.

Interior Designer, Traditional

Honey Collins Interiors

If you’re drawn to elegantly curated classic interiors, then Collins, with her soft southern manner (she’s an Atlanta native), should be your go-to. Collins creates timeless spaces infused with modern textures and hues that are anchored by traditional design principles. In 2023, she designed a standout outdoor oasis in the Kips Bay Palm Beach Show House that garnered rave reviews, and last summer, she launched a capsule furniture collection with O.Henry House that pairs her southern sensibility with the New England practicality of her adopted home of Boston.

lwcinteriors.com.

Interior Designer, Contemporary

Reider + Co.

No matter if she’s designing a chic city high-rise, a sprawling, multigenerational estate, or something in between—Reider’s designs feel cohesive and personal. Approachable pros, Reider and her team take an innovative, forward-thinking approach to design: She’s long been using color to capture essence and has a flair for weaving strong textural notes throughout a space. The team has designed interiors for more than 20 hotels, an experience that benefits its residential work because, honestly, who wouldn’t want to live in a customized version of their dream boutique hotel?

reiderandco.com.

Designer to Watch

Arazi Levine Design

Dana Levine’s experience as an architect in Tel Aviv, where she specialized in rehabilitating Bauhaus buildings, gave her an intimate understanding of working within historical contexts, a valuable foundation on which to build a design career in Boston. Stints in London and Manhattan further informed her aesthetic. As founder of Arazi Levine Design, Arazi infuses elegance, soul, and hints of the past—be it art deco or classicism—into décor that complements its surroundings.

arazilevine.com.

Builders & Craftspeople

Builder, General Excellence

KVC Builders

Earnestly committed to quality, KVC has been known for its first-rate, high-end custom homes for more than 25 years. Helmed by Jim Koulopoulos and Brian Vona, KVC is a team of more than 60 employees who are committed to spending time getting to know their clients and how they live. They are great listeners whose primary focus is creating your dream home. The firm is highly regarded in the design industry, which means the team they assemble to work on your project will undoubtedly be the best in the area.

kvcbuilders.com.

Custom Home Builder, Boston

Sea-Dar Construction

With three decades of experience behind them, this top-notch firm has built an endless range of construction projects, from city high-rises to suburban estates to coastal retreats, along with some of Boston’s most well-known commercial structures. They are incredibly adept at managing complex building situations, and the team—led by founder Jean Abouhamad—soars when it comes to conservatively renovating the city’s revered historic architecture. Communicative and transparent, you can rest easy knowing that these pros have solved their way through every building challenge imaginable.

seadar.com.

Custom Home Builder, North

Howell Custom Building Group

Founded by Steve and Susan Howell more than 25 years ago, this firm has long been the leader on the North Shore. The team excels at project management with meticulous attention to detail, leaving no room for mistakes. With a portfolio of houses in countless styles, from post-and-beam timber frame to contemporary to traditional to barn architecture, a Howell-constructed home—and there are more than 800 of them!—exudes fine craftsmanship and character; no two are ever alike.

howellcustombuild.com.

Custom Home Builder, South

Archwright

A beachfront Falmouth home with a rift-sawn white-oak-and-glass staircase, a charming Duxbury abode with water views, and a lakefront estate with 100-year-old salvaged beams and Vermont stone finishes. These are just some highlights in Archwright’s portfolio, the boutique luxury home building firm making over the South Shore one house at a time. From planning to construction and final delivery, this experienced team ensures every step of the process goes smoothly. And with Archwright’s estate management services, your property can look as good as new for years to come.

archwright.com.

Custom Home Builder, West

Thoughtforms

These pros focused on building performance and sustainability long before it was the thing to do. Today, Thoughtforms is an industry leader in large part because of the team’s ability to conceptualize not only how the homes they build impact the families who live in them, but also how the structures impact and are impacted by the broader environment. A true team in every sense, the firm finds value in sharing multiple viewpoints and enjoys collaborative relationships with its clients, many of whom are repeat customers.

thoughtforms-corp.com.

Historic Renovation Specialist

Kevin Cradock Builders

Whether you own a turn-of-the-century Tudor, a Victorian, or a midcentury-modern abode in need of renovation, chances are Cradock knows the intricacies of the original architecture. Deeply committed to preserving historical architecture in and around Boston, Cradock and his team possess an intrinsic sense of how to renovate homes for today’s lifestyles while honoring a home’s original details. A true team player who thrives on collaboration, Cradock’s down to earth, friendly nature will put you so much at ease you’ll feel like he’s a friend upon meeting him.

cradockbuilders.com.

High-End Home Remodeling, General Excellence

FBN Construction Co.

This Boston company is known for managing the reno process with full attention, open minds, and seamless solutions. Whether it’s working within existing footprints or adding on to a home, one designer noted the team’s “fantastic attitude to every project and every challenge.” Dedicated on-site foremen have eagle eyes on the process, from tiny cozy corner nooks to huge chef’s kitchens and gleaming bathrooms to wraparound decks, as they renovate your space with maximum efficiency.

fbnconstruction.com.

High-End Home Remodeling, Boston

S+H Construction

As a homeowner, there might not be a more daunting word than construction. Sure, lots can go wrong, but S+H is proof that a whole lot can go right when you work with a good team. Whether the task is updating layouts to maximize space, creating thoughtfully designed alterations for a more energy-efficient home, or restoring a historic property with modern amenities, S+H has the experience and expertise to turn that intimidating project into something quite enjoyable.

shconstruction.com.

High-End Home Remodeling, North

Carpenter & MacNeille

This firm has an intrinsic understanding of New England architecture, which makes it an ideal partner for your home renovation. They take great care to honor both your wishes and the vernacular of your home when undertaking a project, and they pay attention to the schedule, too, understanding that renovations require homeowners to be displaced. The firm’s on-site woodworking studio—where custom cabinetry and millwork are created—enhances the construction process, contributing to the finite goal of getting you back into your dream house and living your best life.

carpentermacneille.com.

High-End Home Remodeling, South

Longfellow Design Build

From full-scale gut renovations to kitchen and bath remodels and small additions, Longfellow delivers high-quality craftsmanship on time and often ahead of schedule. Founded by Mark Bogosian, the firm’s robust team includes not only builders, craftsmen, and project managers but also an in-house design staff and engineers, enabling much of the work it does to be drafted in-house. With offices and a kitchen and bath showroom in Falmouth—where the firm opened in 2012—Longfellow also has outposts in Sandwich, Osterville, and now, Boston.

longfellowdb.com.

High-End Home Remodeling, West

Hawthorn Builders

Run by Mathew Roth and Ryan McDonnell, this top-tier firm is on the cusp of its 20th year in business. They’ve developed a proven track record of delivering high-caliber customer service and sound craftsmanship. With a background in real estate construction, Roth and McDonnell have a keen grasp of the region’s buyer’s market and often work with customers preconstruction to scout properties that can be tailored to suit their lifestyles. From inception and planning to construction and completion, the team is adept at managing all facets of a renovation, particularly the budget, which they are known for sticking to.

hawthorn-builders.com.

Millwork

Herrick & White

Originally a garage operation that was started in the 1970s by Steve Herrick and K.B. White, this millwork studio is one of the largest in the Northeast, with operations taking place in a sprawling 55,000-square-foot former textile mill. Particularly insightful when it comes to restoring historical millwork, these discerning pros take on projects of all scopes and sizes—you can always count on their kitchen cabinetry to be showstopping!—offering creative solutions and excellent craftsmanship from conception to installation.

herrick-white.com.

Specialty

Upholsterer

Partners in Design

Family-heirloom wing chair need a glow-up? Estate sale–scored settee require major TLC? The designers at Partners in Design work closely with you to help reimagine your pieces, from small pillows to vintage love seats (yes, they even work with horsehair). Whether it’s a fresh look with custom upholstery or paying homage to the original beauty through restoration, these Newton pros refresh worn-out pieces with precise hands.

partnersindesignltd.com.

Window Treatments

Makkas Drapery

This four-decade-old family-run operation is known as much for its engaging, easy-to-work-with team—who doesn’t love Manny, son of founders Maria and Phil?!—as it is for the beautiful designs they bring to life. Working closely with the city’s top interior designers, Makkas creates precise, detailed draperies, Roman shades, headboards, bedding, and more, handcrafted by seamstresses in its workroom. From the first on-site visit—a necessity to ensure that measurements are accurate—to fabrication and installation, you can count on this crew to deliver exceptional service.

makkasdrapery.com.

Framing

South End Frames

Recently scored a Roy Lichtenstein lithograph at Brimfield? Now it’s time to frame the find—but don’t trust that treasure to just anyone. With custom framing, restoration, glass repair, and delivery among the services South End Frames offers, customers feel assured that all of their needs will be met. Since 2005, the company has designed and constructed superior frames in a meticulous way that fit and enhance each object, regardless of size. Thoughtful customer service also makes the experience seamless.

southendframes.com.

Home Automation

TSP Smart Spaces

When it comes to home automation, the goal is simple: to make life easier each and every day. TSP Smart Spaces does just that. The knowledgeable team—led by president Michael Oh, an MIT grad with a degree in aerospace engineering—provides design, installation, and support before, during, and after each project. Using the ideal technology solutions while simultaneously making the user experience simple, comprehensive, and value-driven ensures even the most tech-hesitant homeowner feels automatically savvy.

tsp.space.

Wallcoverings

Studio 534

Having access to this to-trade-only multiline showroom at the Boston Design Center is worth hiring an interior designer for. Run by Josh Steinwand and his personable staff, you’ll be entranced by the vivid selection of artful wallcoverings by boutique brands and larger lines, including Christopher Farr, Ferrick Mason, Galbraith & Paul, Peter Dunham, and Sister Parish. While the assortment is vast—in addition to wallcoverings, the showroom has textiles, furniture, and lighting—it’s arranged in an approachable manner, and the staff encourages you to take your time perusing. Trust us, you may never want to leave.

s5boston.com.

Window Showroom

Marvin at 7 Tide

Selecting windows has never felt so fun as it does upon a trip to Marvin’s 7 Tide Seaport showroom. Here, you can experience windows and doors installed in actual rooms to understand their sizing, while digital programs help explore custom finishes and other features. The showroom’s staff are polished pros with considerable residential experience; trust them to guide you in the right direction rather than overwhelm you with options.

marvin.com.

Upholstery and Rug Maintenance

MWI Fiber-Shield

Once you bring this all-star staff, led by Michelle and Wayne Southworth, into your life, you’ll never sweat another stain again. And that’s saying something, because life is messy—and our

furniture and rugs can take a beating. Using biodegradable Fiber-Shield polymeric products, the team applies protectors to upholstery, rugs, and all other types of soft surfaces that repel liquids and soil and block color-fading UV rays. Still, if your furnishings aren’t pretreated and you do spill that glass of red wine, don’t fret; these guys are like the Ghostbusters of stains—they make house calls with their gear and confidently take down 99 percent of stains they encounter.

mwifibershield.com.

Retail

Rugs

Landry & Arcari Rugs and Carpeting

More than just a place to rest your feet, the rugs at Landry & Arcari are works of art. Founded in 1939, the company touts the largest selection of fine rugs in New England, with more than 15,000 unique pieces across their three showrooms. Styles range from vintage, Oushak, and antique Heriz and Serapi rugs to contemporary collaborations with local artists, including Jon Sarkin, Vani Sayeed, and Kathleen George. Not sure you’ve made the right choice? Landry & Arcari lets you try the rug in your space for 48 hours at no cost.

landryandarcari.com.

Fabrics

Zimman’s

From building a set for a Marvel movie to reupholstering heirloom furniture, Zimman’s continues to reign supreme over the city’s fabric selection. The fourth-generation family-owned biz offers 50,000 different fabrics, but it’s all organized by material and color so you can easily find what you’re looking for, whether it’s an understated English linen floral print or more eccentric patterns with tigers or tarot cards. They’ve earned superhero status in our book.

zimmans.com.

Contemporary Furniture

B&B Italia

This legendary group recently opened a new Boston flagship that combines all of its fine Italian brands, including Maxalto, Arclinea, and Azucena. The two-level showroom is a mod-design lover’s dream, showcasing both B&B Italia’s heritage pieces dating back to its inception in the 1960s, along with its bold new designs. The sprawling space brings Arclinea’s sleek, streamlined kitchens to the Back Bay—the brand’s dedicated showroom shuttered several years ago—and if you’re on the verge of a kitchen redesign, you simply must check out its innovative and arrestingly beautiful solutions.

bebitalia.com.

Vintage Décor

Lawless Design Shoppe

Embrace the patina and marvel at the quality of the vintage décor items at this Duxbury shop. With most pieces from the ’50s, ’60, and ’70s (although we peeped a 1940s Charles Dudouyt chair and gorgeous 19th-century oil landscapes), you’ll find statement sofas, trestle wood tables, and antique armoires, along with art deco pendant lights, scalloped glass bowls, and marble plant stands. Owner Hannah Oravec curates the eclectic treasures to add character, nostalgia, and style to any space.

lawlessdesignshoppe.com.

American-Made Furniture

Thos. Moser

When it comes to feeling at home, nothing defines a space more than the right furnishings, and for more than 50 years, Thos. Moser has been crafting exceptional heirloom-quality pieces that keep customers coming back for more. Made from sustainably sourced North American hardwoods at their headquarters in Maine, Thos. Moser creates refined classic and contemporary styles of items like dining chairs and living room sofas. Plus, the ease of delivery and care are attributes homeowners always appreciate.

thosmoser.com.

Outdoor Furniture

Casa Design Outdoor

Zhanna Drogobetsky understands that outdoor furniture should not be an afterthought. The chic, energetic owner of Casa Design, a contemporary furniture showroom in the SoWa Design District, visits European furniture fairs to select poolside patio and rooftop terrace pieces that are as fabulous as those populating your favorite boutique hotel. Favorites include Ethimo’s pickled teak pavilion, Kettal’s fashion-forward dining tables, Tribù’s chic chaise longues, and anything, really, in Paola Lenti’s party-ready palette.

casaoutdoorboston.com.

Appliances

Yale Appliance

Knowing kitchens are the heart of any home, keeping them beating with the best appliances is a top priority. Simultaneously, the purchase and maintenance of these items need to be easy and affordable. Here’s where Yale Appliance excels. From refrigerators and dishwashers to ranges and sinks, customers note that its products—as well as installation, service, and repair—make the process simple and stress-free. Providing price matches and an online learning center with articles, buying guides, and videos proves the company’s commitment to customer service.

yaleappliance.com.

Art Gallery

DTR Modern

For the biggest names in modern and contemporary art, Bostonians head to DTR Modern on Newbury Street. (The 20-plus-year-old business also has outposts in New York City, Washington, DC, and Palm Beach.) There is no shortage of bold color here, from the graffiti-strewn street art–inspired pieces of Mr. Brainwash to the rainbow of happy-face florals of Takashi Murakami, who references Japanese art and culture. Meanwhile, the preppy set mines the gallery’s array of Hunt Slonem’s iconic birds, butterflies, and bunnies.

dtrmodern.com.

Lighting

Neena’s Lighting

Every corner of this Boylston Street gem is illuminated with eye-catching interpretations of classic forms (think mini pendants, huge suspension chandeliers, outdoor sconces, and porcelain table lamps) designed by heavy hitters, including Lodes, Hinkley, and Louis Poulsen pendants. This flagship store staff is highly trained in all styles of décor, so they’re poised to enlighten you on which fixtures will suit your space and turn a room from blah to brilliant.

neenaslighting.com.

Home Accents, Boston

Artefact Home | Garden

Bypass the expected retail chains in favor of Artefact Home | Garden in the South End (or on the outskirts of the city in Belmont) for luxury furnishings with pared-back European refinement. Sumptuous throws, handwoven rugs, artisan-blown mirrored-glass bowls, Maine-made hammered-metal serving pieces, and Italian terra-cotta garden vessels are absolute sensorial delights. Plus, furniture in modern-leaning silhouettes from Verellen and Ethnicraft is top-notch if you’re in the market for upholstered pieces or case goods.

artefacthome.com.

Home Accents, North

Baran Home

Interior designer Gina Baran brings her signature coastal Cali-meets-New England style to downtown Newburyport with Baran Home. The shop, all blond-wood floors and clean white walls, offers a well-curated assortment for a cozy-breezy home. Oak chairs with woven seats, fluted-stone side tables, and fringed ottomans mingle among Fair Trade palm-leaf baskets, sculptural candelabras with post-modern appeal, muslin duvet covers, and coffee-table books that gorgeously lay out said lifestyle.

shopbaranhome.com.

Home Accents, South

Doublemint Home

Heading into their fifth year in downtown Hingham, BFFs turned coproprietors Jennifer Nugent and Megan Pollenz are hitting their stride, helping homeowners and designers accessorize interiors. The pair stock the shelves of Doublemint Home with decorative objects in beachy neutrals and beloved blue-and-white combos, including vases, hinged boxes, and bookends, along with stacks of design books celebrating seaside style and host gifts galore. There’s also the kind of tasteful, Etsy-esque holiday décor in which well-heeled suburbanites delight.

doubleminthome.com.

Home Accents, West

Greentail Table

For a decade now, Linda de Valpine has been making sure that homeowners west of Boston set tables that wow. Her little shop in Newton punches above its weight with shelves chock-full of modern, often playful, items for entertaining and gifting. You’ll find cheese boards, ramen bowls, animal-shaped cooking tools for kids, and patterned aprons as pretty as the block-printed tablecloths. She’s got gourmet treats, too, including savory jams and locally crafted caramels.

greentailtable.com.

Kitchen & Bath

Kitchen Design

Venegas and Company

Prepare to be wowed when you visit this expansive showroom helmed by all-star Donna Venegas, who just marked her 16th year in business. Kitchen displays gleam with distinction, artistry, and a little bling—we can’t stop thinking about the striking metallic brass range hood above the La Cornue range in one corner of a showroom. A beloved industry pro, Venegas and her team believe that no two kitchens should ever be alike, and in their effort to design your personal dream kitchen, they go to great lengths to ensure you have all the options.

venegascompany.com.

Cabinetry

Metropolitan Cabinets and Countertops

Metropolitan marked its 40th anniversary in 2024 by expanding its already large factory, a clear sign that this third-generation family-run operation has no plans to slow down. Trust this team to produce top-quality handcrafted cabinetry made from American-sourced materials in its Norwood facility, which includes two countertop fabrication shops. And these professionals aren’t just top-tier craftsmen; the team includes designers who will guide you from your project’s inception—whether it’s a brand-new chef’s kitchen or a small powder-room reno—all the way to installation. But don’t just go by our word: View the team’s creativity and craftsmanship yourself at one of Metropolitan’s five local design studios.

metcabinet.com.

Stone Fabrication

Cumar Marble and Granite

In 1992, Angelo “Ivo” Cubi founded Cumar to bring a hint of Verona, Italy, and exceptional marble to New England. Today, with seven generations’ worth of experience in the stone industry, the company elevates bathrooms, kitchens, and special custom projects to a luxurious new level. But that’s not the only big bonus for homeowners and trade pros who also enjoy Cumar’s retail showroom—the largest of any fabricator in the region—which boasts a global inventory that includes granite, limestone, quartzite, and more.

cumar.com.

Stone Maintenance

Boston Stone Restoration

We’d all like our kitchens to gleam like they did upon installation. But as the most used room in the house, its surfaces show wear quickly. That’s where Boston Stone Restoration comes in: These pros can get your natural-stone counters shined up and repaired in no time—they also polish, seal, and restore floors. Count on this team, run by husband-and-wife Paul and Melissa Bunis, to not only come up with innovative solutions but also to be personable and efficient in their effort to get your kitchen back in brand-new condition.

bostonstonerestoration.com.

Bathroom Furniture

Vanity + Co.

We’ve been dreaming about interior designer Katie Rosenfeld’s vanity collection ever since we heard inklings of it two years ago, and her gorgeous, finely crafted pieces do not disappoint. The line, inspired by antique chests of drawers, evolved out of Rosenfeld’s frustration when she couldn’t find bathroom furniture that suited her historic home. The vanities are made of oak and maple and are available in three finishes. The best part is that they arrive assembled and ready for installation. The heirloom-quality brand also includes dressing tables and will soon add a selection of mirrors and lighting.

vanityandco.com.

Tile

DiscoverTile

A visit to this gleaming showroom is akin to an art gallery tour, such is the arresting beauty and variation of the mosaic tile and natural stone on display. With its elegant, artful installations from manufacturers all over the world, here, you’ll begin to grasp the vast array of tile and natural stone options that exist. Owner Jill Adler and her staff are here to help you find the tiles you had in mind; they’ll also introduce you to others you’ve never seen before, and it’s these that will likely become your latest obsession.

discovertile.com.

Fixtures

Designer Bath

The folks at Designer Bath know that your fixtures aren’t just decorative; they need to be functional, too. That’s why you can be sure you’re getting a quality product—from faucets and vanities to steam baths and towel warmers—when you shop either of their two showrooms. And although the company has been in business for nearly 80 years, its selection is anything but dated, with rotating products that suit any style. Plus, with some working sink fixtures and shower heads, making a splash is highly encouraged.

designerbath.com.

Hardware

Raybern Decorative Hardware

The giant showroom’s brick walls, exposed beams, and rustic farm tables create the perfect backdrop for showcasing little touches that make a huge difference—hammered-nickel drawer pulls, leather-covered knobs, bronze towel rings, porcelain faucets, and Lucite shelves. Whether you’re keeping things classic or striving for contemporary, choose hardware from lines including Classic Brass, Martin Pierce, Turnstyle Designs, and Ashley Norton, in every style and finish imaginable.

raybernhardware.com.

Outdoor Living

Garden Center

Mahoney’s

This family-owned company boasts a long history in the region (65-plus years), and customers have come to rely on them for all things flora, from tiny cacti to giant dracaena cane. The palatial indoor and outdoor spaces are bursting with botanicals. Gather ground covers and luscious florals, or set your sights on shrubs and woody ornamentals, ranging from one-gallon plants to 6-inch trees. There’s a well-stocked native-plant selection, as well as an array of pottery, bird feeders, mulch, their eponymous organic potting soil, and more.

mahoneysgarden.com.

Pool Design & Construction

Environmental Pools

Diving into a new custom pool sounds sublime on a summer day, but navigating the waters of building and installing one can sometimes be less than refreshing. Yet with more than three decades of experience, Environmental Pools has provided homeowners hope through its reputation for remaining on budget and on time in design, construction, and service. The team’s beautiful work, paired with its collaborative and detail-oriented approach—as well as its responsiveness—makes them the industry standout.

environmentalpools.com.

Fencing

Walpole Outdoors

Robert Frost wasn’t wrong when he wrote, “Good fences make good neighbors.” And for many customers, finding a good fence leads to Walpole Outdoors. For more than 90 years, this company has offered custom and standard fence styles linked to craftsmanship, workmanship, and beautiful design. With materials such as solid cellular vinyl (Walpole is the nation’s largest fabricator of it) or hardwood, these pros deliver a variety of fences, from a Chestnut Hill picket to Echelon metal—and everything in between.

walpoleoutdoors.com.

Organic Gardener

Botanica

For those of us who have a passion for fresh vegetables and a strong desire to grow them but do not necessarily have a green thumb, Botanica will put you on the right path. This team of passionate gardeners and land-care specialists will cultivate part of your yard into an edible garden that you and your family can harvest. Botanica focuses on ecologically sound methods and organic pest management, as well as water conservation so you can feel good not only about the way you are feeding your family but also how you are treating the environment.

botanicalandcare.com.

Landscape Design/Build, Boston

Perennial Gardens

Seeking a verdant oasis in the heart of the city is a lofty goal. After all, gardens aren’t easy to maintain, nor do they seamlessly mold into their surroundings. But the folks at Perennial Gardens are pros at navigating the constraints of city spaces, and they’re well known for their transformative landscape design services and meticulous workmanship. Whether it’s a rooftop garden gorgeously enhancing skyline views or stylish hardscapes defining outdoor spaces, the team is beloved and makes each project it undertakes bloom with beauty.

perennialgardens.net.

Landscape Design/Build, North

Andover Landscape Design & Construction

Helmed by arborist and landscape construction pro John Nardozza and Russell Stott, a landscape architect, this small but mighty team ensures excellence at all angles. They’re transformation masters, capable of creating serene, verdant swaths of lawn and garden, along with elaborate outdoor kitchen and pool areas primed for entertaining. They revere native plantings, take great care not to disturb the natural contours of the land, and hope to have enduring relationships with their clientele—something you’ll agree with, too, once you see the work of the horticulture and maintenance team.

andoverlandscape.com.

Landscape Design/Build, South

The Gardeners

It’s a family affair at this South Shore biz, run by Jay Desmarais and his sons Kyle and Matthew. Attentive and insightful, these pros intrinsically understand the lay of the land when it comes to designing outdoor living areas: They design pool areas, patios, walkways, fire pits, elaborate green spaces, and everything in between. Their installation crews are skilled and known for being timely, and when it comes to maintenance, you’ll definitely want to keep these guys on contract.

thegardenerslandscape.com.

Landscape Design/Build, West

Lynch Landscape & Tree Service

The professionals at Lynch meticulously help create an outdoor living space bursting with visual interest, vibrant colors, and lush textures year round. Landscape lighting, tailored fieldstone walkways, complete pool and outdoor-kitchen environments, dry creek beds, and rain gardens—these pros do it all, transforming lackluster areas into destinations for relaxing in silence or entertaining with pride. They also offer expert mosquito- and tick-prevention services, so you can enjoy your outdoors worry-free.

lynchlandscape.com.

First published in the print edition of Boston Home’s Winter 2025 issue, with the headline, “Best of Boston Home.”

