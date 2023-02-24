Alexander McQueen Comes to Boston

The new Copley Place concept store is one of the brand's nine East Coast locations.

Enormous shoulder pads. Spikes and skulls. Bluntly stated asymmetrical cuts. No, I’m not talking about Lady Gaga’s next Fenway Park concert. I’m talking about the distinct (and irresistible) style of Alexander McQueen. With Sarah Burton at the helm of the label since 2010, having worked directly with McQueen for 14 years before his untimely death, the brand has continued to please its fans (including such luminaries as Kaia Gerber, Kate Middleton, and Sarah Jessica Parker) with looks that break the couture mold. And now, Bostonians will be able to experience these innovative designs for themselves at the recently opened Alexander McQueen concept store in Copley Place, the very first in Boston and one of nine on the East Coast. It’s an exciting addition to the fashion scene that local style mavens have been impatiently waiting for, having previously only been able to shop for the label at stores like Alan Bilzerian and Saks.

For the design of the boutique, Burton chose to partner with architect Smiljan Radic—best known for his 2014 design of the Serpentine Gallery Pavilion in London—to create a luxurious blend of femininity, masculinity, and modernity, with warm wood, tiled ceilings, and a light, bright, open-concept layout. Some highlights to look out for in the pre-spring ’23 collection are the “Slash” bag, with its structured architecture, cutout detail, and iconic “brass knuckle” topper fitted with four rings. For shoes, the collection sways from chunky to spindle heels and focuses on jewels and buckles. The “Cosmic” knit boot, in particular, is a hot item, with its delicate spike stiletto and embellished hosiery covering. Another favorite of mine is the “Jewelled Hobo” bag: Reminiscent of the “Bao Bao” triangles of Issey Miyake, its linear, angular design is perfectly counterbalanced with that iconic knuckle topper—bejeweled in an array of four chunky stones that create a fetching look for the lady who grasps it.

First published in the print edition of the February 2023 issue, with the headline “Survival of the Sparkliest.”