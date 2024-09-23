Photos: The 44th Annual Salute to Scouting at the Boston Harbor Hotel

Scouting Boston honored two prominent local business leaders in its first gala since the COVID pandemic.

The city’s brightest aligned at the waterfront Boston Harbor Hotel this past June for a night of celebration and recognition. The 44th annual Salute to Scouting Gala, hosted by Scouting Boston, drew a crowd of approximately 300 distinguished guests to honor the indomitable spirit of youth leadership and community service. Honorees Pamela Everhart, senior vice president of regional public affairs & community at Fidelity Investments, and Needham Bank Chairman/President/CEO Joe Campanelli received this year’s Ralph Lowell Distinguished Citizen Award while 19-year-old Mira Plante, one of the first history-making young women to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, who delivered an inspiring keynote address: Plante epitomizes the Spirit of Adventure Council’s groundbreaking commitment to diversity—a commitment underscored by the milestone fifth anniversary of welcoming girls into the iconic program. With WCVB-TV’s Karen Holmes Ward as master of ceremonies, the gala marked not just a return to form after the pandemic hiatus, but a bold step into a future where Scouting embraces all, under any name.