Our Brand-New List of Greater Boston’s Top Lawyers Is Here

Our exclusive list honoring the 1,122 best attorneys in the Massachusetts region—from corporate to family law—as chosen by their peers.

Finding the right lawyer shouldn’t feel like bumbling your way through a maze. That’s why we’ve compiled this guide to Greater Boston’s top attorneys, professionals who combine exceptional legal expertise with a genuine commitment to helping their clients. For the fourth year in a row, we’ve asked lawyers to recommend their peers—lawyers who aren’t just skilled professionals, but also approachable advocates—and through their recommendations, we’ve assembled the 1,122 best attorneys in the Greater Boston region in a wide range of legal specialties, from labor to estate law, consumer debt to elder affairs. There’s even one aviation law specialist.

To compile our Top Lawyers list, Boston magazine, in partnership with DataJoe Research, invited lawyers representing our readership area (towns within, or partially within, I-495) to nominate up to three of their peers in a select number of law specialties via an online survey. Lawyers were required to provide a valid Massachusetts Bar number to participate. The top vote-getters in each specialty were then reviewed by an advisory board of select lawyers, chosen for their credentials and the high number of votes they received. After the list was completed, we sent a copy to our sales staff. They, in turn, offered advertisements to the winners. Whether or not a lawyer purchased an ad had no impact on the creation of this list. Questions about our Top Lawyers list can be emailed to toplawyers@bostonmagazine.com.

A version of this directory was first published in print edition of the December 2023 / January 2024 issue, with the headline “Top Lawyers 2024.”