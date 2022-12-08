Nantucket Continues Its Takeover of the Seaport with the Expansion of Stubbys

The all-day Nantucket restaurant plans to open a Boston location in spring 2023.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

Nantucket has quite a hold on South Boston: There are three island imports on the waterfront, a.k.a. the Seaport District, plus a brand-new arrival in South Boston proper—and now one more is on the way. The all-day restaurant Stubbys, a longtime Nantucket staple, is set to open in the Seaport in spring 2023, joining fellow Nantucket favorites Nautilus Pier 4 (an offshoot of the Nautilus), LoLa 42 (sibling to Nantucket’s LoLa 41), and a seasonal Cisco Brewers pop-up beer garden in the neighborhood.

The Boston location of Stubbys, opening at 43 Northern Avenue, will have a seat-yourself vibe (and a seasonal patio), and it’ll offer fast-casual breakfast all the time, plus lunch and dinner. The Nantucket menu includes a classic breakfast sandwich; burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese, and the like; some Jamaican dishes, such as oxtail or jerk chicken with beans and rice; and other comfort food. Boston’s menu will include some Nantucket favorites and some new items.

“To a household unfamiliar with Stubbys, we are a family-owned and -operated restaurant established on Nantucket in 2000,” Saugat Mali, managing partner of Stubbys Seaport, tells Boston. “Our core values are to create lasting relationships with our customers, an experience that’s memorable, and great food that’s quick and affordable.”

Or, as the Daily Beast put it in a 2022 Nantucket travel guide: “Beach bodies, be damned!” The publication praised Stubbys’ late-night offerings in particular and noted that one should “come for the grilled-to-order burgers and addictive popcorn chicken, stay for the people-watching you can only find at this kind of diner, on this kind of island, at these hours of the night.”

Stay tuned for updates leading up to the spring opening, and in the meantime, check out Boston’s latest Nantucket import, Fresh—a deli and bar with some fun tropical drinks—on Old Colony Avenue.