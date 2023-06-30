Pinky’s Drips with Art Deco Inspiration and Jazzes Up Newbury Street

Eat caviar-topped potato skins and sip espresso martinis at the newest late-night spot on the block.

Have you ever sipped a coconut- and passionfruit-infused cocktail out of a giant conch shell? You can at Pinky’s, a new, photogenic bar on Newbury Street serving up creative drinks and small plates. Started by three businessmen well-acquainted with Boston’s bar scene—Rich Sullivan, Jairo Dominguez, and Tyrone Di Stasi—Pinky’s is all about livening up Boston’s nightlife by channeling the energetic nostalgia of the Art Deco era in Miami. The new spot’s menu is stacked with a little bit of everything, including three different versions of an espresso martini, chimichurri-smothered sirloin, and oysters with caviar.

With popular Boston venues Rock & Rye and the Flamingo under their belts, the trio who make up Sneaky Good Hospitality Group pride themselves on creating lively spaces for both locals and tourists alike to socialize and sip fun drinks. Both Dominguez and Di Stasi have roots in Latin America and Miami—their North End spot, the Flamingo, is themed around the Magic City—and continue to bring their global flavors and flair to Boston through Pinky’s. The dishes are centered around comfort food, all cooked up by Boston Chops and Post 390 alum Scott McCarthy. Olive- and egg-stuffed Argentinian empanadas, confit chicken wings in a sweet chili rub, and al pastor tacos complement the Miami vibes.

“[The plates] are all globally inspired, but they’re also inspired by experiences we’ve had in our lives,” Di Stasi says. “I loved the Big Mac growing up. The mini-Mac sliders are basically a gourmet version of it. They’ll literally knock your socks off.” And it’s a scratch kitchen, notes Dominguez, with the team making as much in-house as possible.

Decked out in crystal chandeliers, a dramatic ceiling fresco (catch a Pinky’s joke when you see it), and elaborate wallpaper, Pinky’s has the perfect recipe for a snazzy, energetic atmosphere that fits right in with the Newbury Street vibe. Grab a seat at one of the high-tops or a bistro-style chair on the outdoor patio and take your pick from the extensive sipping options: an elderflower-infused Aperol spritz pitcher for the table, a swanky cup of oyster vodka with olive brine followed by a caviar bump, or a guava, vanilla, and mezcal libation served in a clay cantarito cup. “In terms of design, we use art deco and South Beach inspiration—we love that nostalgia,” Dominguez says.

With the catch phrase “cocktails and dreams,” the whimsical space is now open in Back Bay. Brunch service starts this weekend, including lobster Benedict and hearty steak-and-egg sandwiches. Looking ahead, the team hopes to host supper club-style events centered around a specific global cuisine, as well as other special events.

269 Newbury St., Back Bay, Boston, 857-239-9684, instagram.com/pinkysbos.