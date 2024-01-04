Three Greater Boston Restaurants That Make Excellent Wedding Venues

For foodies, there’s no better place to celebrate than where the atmosphere is as spectacular as the food.

Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter.

WINE TIME

Nathálie

Boston, Massachusetts

For wine-loving couples and their guests, Nathálie’s small-but-mighty space is perfect for intimate celebrations. Say the word and the staff will transform the 1,100-foot Fenway wine bar into exactly what you need. A ceremony inside the floral-and-metal-decorated dining area? Done. Cocktails on the patio followed by a formal dinner or standing reception at the marble-topped tables and live-edge walnut bar? Yes, and yes. Dancing in front of the blue-leather-clad banquettes in the lounge area or cocktail hour on the patio? Of course. The Fenway wine bar is customizable to your heart’s content—down to the food and drink, too. Opt for something like the Spanish-style tapas found on Nathálie’s menu, or ask the in-house team to whip up some New Orleans fare or traditional Indian cuisine (they’ve done both!). And don’t forget about the wine; Nathálie’s has a curated wine list that’s largely small-batch bottles from female wine producers. If you’re looking for something specific, though, owner Haley Fortier can find you a champagne from the vineyard where you were engaged, a fruity rosé that suits your taste, or crowd-pleasers to suit even the most critical of guests. Cheers!

Situated in the heart of the bustling Fenway neighborhood, Nathálie is an artfully designed escape from the busy city. The small-but-mighty space is the ideal venue for close-knit celebrations—plus the endless wine options make for one great night for oenophiles and wine amateurs alike. Our advice? Add to the collective joy of the night with a porrón and make it even more fun.

GO CLASSIC

Boston Chops Downtown

Boston, Massachusetts

If your vision is a wedding reception that exudes refined elegance—and a vibe that’s cool, not stuffy—coupled with a top-tier steak dinner, your search stops at Boston Chops Downtown. Nestled in the heart of Boston in the former Old Colony Trust bank, Boston Chops has the digs for both small groups of a few dozen and lively parties of a few hundred. Try the Wine Vault for a personal dinner with your closest family and friends surrounded by the finest of wines, or the marble-wrapped dining room for larger gatherings. The food itself is just as enticing as the ambiance. Who wouldn’t want to celebrate the big day with a carving station, raw bar, and passed apps like mac-and-cheese spoons? But that’s just at cocktail hour. For dinner, there are crab cakes and filet mignon. As for post-dinner activities, we suggest heading downstairs to the endlessly customizable Barrel Vault, which can house a string quartet or a massive photo booth—or be transformed into just about anything, including a dance floor–equipped disco, a mock casino, or a speakeasy lounge. The best part is that after the big day is over, you’ll have a no-brainer choice for years of anniversary dinners to come.

Boston Chops’ swanky downtown spot is simply made for celebrations. The fun music and impeccable service that’s the restaurant’s signature on a regular night carries over into celebrations, and the marble-wrapped dining room is just begging to be the backdrop for pre-dinner speeches. After you and your guests are stuffed to the brim, head downstairs to dance the night away in the speakeasy-esque space.

WORLD-CLASS FARE

Oleana

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Oleana is known for its top-notch Turkish- and Middle Eastern–inspired cuisine (the Cambridge spot and its Somerville sister Sarma have been on Boston magazine’s Top Restaurants list a handful of times, including this year), but food-loving couples will find that the restaurant has the ambiance to match, too. During the warmer months, the outdoor patio is the ideal spot for a sun-swathed ceremony and dinner. The hideaway, draped in tea lights and surrounded by seasonal flowers and climbing ivy (plus fig, pear, and cherry trees), feels like a secret garden. In the colder seasons or for bigger parties, the interior dining room is warm and inviting, decorated with Turkish nazar evil eyes that chef-owner Ana Sortun collected on her travels, as well as a fireplace for extra coziness. Then there’s the food, of course: crowd-pleasers include savory mezze such as flattened potatoes, spinach falafel with beet tzatziki, and the braised short-rib Sultan’s Delight. As for dessert, Oleana’s pastry chef Nik Mastalerz pulls out all the stops with chocolate cake slices with halvah butter-cream, olive oil fudge, and caramelized feuilletine (plus mini versions of the restaurant’s famous baked Alaska). If your guests love food as much as you, it won’t only be the best night of your life—it’ll be theirs, too.

Oleana’s outdoor patio is a hidden garden escape perfect for ceremonies in the warmer weather. Just as beautiful is the restaurant’s interior space—though either one can house dinner, too, complete with shareable mezze for both veggie- and meat-eaters, plus delicious wines from around the world and mouthwatering desserts. We recommend mini versions of Oleana’s cult-favorite baked Alaska with coconut ice cream and passion-fruit caramel.