Where to Stay in New England for the 2024 Solar Eclipse

A handy guide to six hotels offering special packages for the cosmic event of the season.

On April 8, 2024, the cosmos is throwing a daytime blackout party across North America, and New England is on the VIP list. For those keen to witness the sun taking a brief sabbatical with a little extra swagger, here are six hotels that offer the best seats in the house.

Spruce Peak

Stowe, Vermont

Totality: 100%

Perfectly positioned in the path of totality, Spruce Peak in Stowe is throwing a dance party to mark the occasion featuring DJ Logic; keyboardist Ray Paczkowski of the Trey Anastasio Band, guitarist Andy Greenberg of Runaway Gin; and guitarist and bandleader Marcus Rezak, plus special guest G. Love. Other activities on-site range from craft-making to complimentary tastings from local faves such as Runamok Maple, Cabot, and Ten Bends Beer. All guests of the Lodge at Spruce Peak will receive a welcome amenity upon check in, including eclipse safety glasses for the entire family and some delicious treats from the pastry team.

Spruce Peak, 7412 Mountain Road, Stowe, Vermont. Info here.

The Wentworth

Jackson, NH

Totality: 99.15%

At the Wentworth, resident astrologer Paul Winalski promises to guide guests through the astronomical spectacle with the wisdom of an interstellar navigator. Here, telescopes, firepits, and lunar-themed libations make for an unforgettable celestial celebration.

1 Carter Notch Rd., Jackson Village, New Hampshire. More info here.

Cape Arundel Inn & Resort

Kennebunkport, Maine

Totality: 95%

Only 90 minutes from Boston, Cape Arundel’s VIP eclipse-viewing package includes a 15 percent room discount and early check-in at 1 p.m., plus a bottle of wine, protective eyewear to watch the event safely, and a branded journal for any starlit-inspired musings or doodles. The solar-eclipse viewing party, which spans from 2 to 4 p.m., is the perfect setup for those who prefer their astronomical events served with a splash of ocean views.

208 Ocean Ave., Kennebunkport, Maine. More info here.

The Lincoln

Biddeford, Maine

Totality: 90%

Think of Lincoln’s rooftop eclipse soiree as a block party, but instead of blocking the street, the moon is blocking the sun. Upon arrival, you’ll be outfitted with two pairs of eclipse viewing glasses and two drink tickets for themed cocktails that’ll have you seeing stars—in a good way. It’s all part of the hotel’s Moon Shadow Package, which also comes with early check-in so you can sit back, relax, and maybe even practice your moonwalk before the main event.

17 Lincoln St., Biddeford, Maine. More info here.

Hotel Vermont

Burlington, VT

Totality: 100%

Only hotel guests will have the opportunity celebrate the eclipse at this exclusive viewing party on the the Van Ness Terrace. From 2 to 5 p.m., expect live music and and festive drinks paying homage to the sun’s brief retreat.

41 Cherry St., Burlington, Vermont. More info here.

Edson Hill

Stowe, VT

Totality: 100%

Given the lack of light pollution, this secluded inn, set amidst 38 stunning acres, offers prime eclipse viewing, with day turning to night for a magical 2 minutes and 48.1 seconds. Don’t miss the eclipse-themed Lemon Drop Martini at Edson Hill’s restaurant, which changes from yellow to dark purple, echoing the eclipse’s dramatic shift. It’s the perfect sip for toasting to the darkness and the natural beauty of Vermont (wearing your gratis ISO-certified glasses, of course).

1500 Edson Hill Rd., Stowe, Vermont. More info here.