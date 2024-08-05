An Ogunquit Cottage Compound Gets a Luxe Makeover

Long a favorite summer destination, the Dunes on the Waterfront recently re-opened with a new look, but the same stunning Maine views.

The signs at the new Dunes on the Waterfront, in Ogunquit, Maine, say it all. Coming in on the long driveway, you spot the first one: “Private, Please.” Painted bright white with neat writing, the rest are just as simple: “Fresh Seafood This Way,” says the one leading to the seashell path to the famous Ogunquit Lobster Pound. “Sunrise, Lawn Games, Yoga, Firepit” says another. Each cottage has its own sign as well, with names like “Driftwood” and “Lookout” gracing the front of each structure.

The simplicity is just one thing makes a stay here so enjoyable. The other is the cottages themselves. Long a favorite spot for rustic summers by the water, the 12-acre compound right on the Ogunquit tidal river has been around the 1930s. When Atlantic Hospitality, a hotel management and design company that also owns the Claremont Hotel in Bar Harbor, recently bought the property, it renovated the cottages, painted white with green shutters, from top to bottom, outfitting them with sophisticated design touches, thoughtfully sourced antiques, and luxe amenities—think Le Labo toiletries, plush robes, and all the snacks and drinks you can eat, plus fresh muffins and hot coffee delivered every morning.

The outside spaces are just as appealing. The property is centered around a pool and firepit for roasting s’mores in the evening overlooking the water, and there are also complimentary rowboats, paddleboards, and beach chairs to explore the landscape any way you wish. You can even walk across the tidal flats at low tide to Ogunquit Beach.

When you’re ready to explore the area around your cottage, the town of Ogunquit is at your fingertips. Grab breakfast sandwiches for the beach at the Greenery Market & Bakery; choose your own crustacean at the old-school Ogunquit Lobster Pound (literally steps from the Dunes); or treat the kiddos a magic trick at Village Toy Funatic on Main Street—all walkable from the cottages. When you’re done shopping and dining, take a stroll along Marginal Way, Ogunquit’s cliff walk, for breathtaking views and fresh ocean air. Summertime doesn’t get any better than this.

518 Main St, Ogunquit, Maine, dunesonthewaterfront.com.