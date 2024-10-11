First Look: Bosse, a Pickleball Mega-Complex in Natick, Opening Soon

This month, Boston chef Chris Coombs and former professional tennis player D.J. Bosse will open the largest indoor pickleball experience in Massachusetts. But it’s set to offer far more than just a place to play: Dubbed Bosse, the 100,000-plus-square-foot megacomplex in the Natick Mall’s former Neiman Marcus space was designed as a vibrant social hub for members and non-members alike, says Coombs, with 21 pickleball courts, four dining experiences, and numerous other activities and amenities. Here, sneak a dink at this paddle paradise unveiled.

Upper Level

Top Left: Sports Lounge

With a menu inspired by modern American sports bars, the emphasis here is on shareable dishes ideal for socializing.

Top Right: Locker Rooms

Inside, you’ll find a traditional hammam, steam room, and cold plunge for relaxation and recovery.

Right: Personal Training Area

“Bosse is very much about injury prevention,” says Coombs, noting that the fitness center offers both personal and group training, as well as stretch studios.

Center: Pickleball Courts

“Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America,” says Coombs, who was personally drawn to the sport due to its shallow learning curve. “As a super-busy person, I’ve always been intimidated by the length of time it takes to get really good at tennis or golf.” Courts here will be used for competitive play, lessons, leagues, and private coaching.

Bottom Left: Golf Simulators and Darts Lounge

Simulators to help enhance your golf swing, as well as dartboards, can be enjoyed right next to the pickleball courts, which are visible through glass NanaWalls.

Left: Sports Theater

“Here on a huge screen, live sports will be playing constantly,” says Coombs, noting the movie-theater-style seating and tables.

Lower Level

Top Left: Café

This casual spot dishes out Parisian-inspired pastries, smoothies, and coffee drinks.

Center: Enoteca

The on-site Italian restaurant serves up rustic fare, with a menu of homemade pastas and artisanal pizzas, along with other refined Mediterranean dishes.

Top and Bottom: More Pickleball Courts

The facility will open for play at 6 a.m. and remain open until midnight daily, Coombs says, noting that the plan is to host ProAm pickleball tournaments as well.

Right: Fun Zone

“Typically, pickleball is a sport that large groups partake in,” Coombs says. The space between the courts is a gathering area with tables and other games to play in between sets, including corn hole, pool, and shuffleboard.

Bottom Left: Stadium Court

Bleachers overlooking the courts allow spectators to get a prime view of the action.

Not Pictured

Courtside food service providing quick menu items for players on the go, private dining and conference rooms, a retail store, and a kids’ club.

310 Speen St., Natick, bosse.net.

First published in the print edition of Boston magazine’s October 2024 issue with the headline, “Home-Court Advantage.”