Five Fall 2023 Style Essentials, According to Boston Shopkeepers

The city's fashion experts dish on the autumn season’s hottest looks.

THE TREND: TIMELESS STYLE

Jane Schlueter, Dress Boston

Following several seasons of bold prints and loose silhouettes, Schlueter anticipates a resurgence of classic, refined styles this fall that embrace simplicity and intentional dressing. “Understated pieces, such as tailored coats and simple tees in neutral colors, are making a comeback,” she notes. “Classics and basics are the luxury pieces that will inspire how we dress this fall.”

MUST-BUY: Fortela “Benjamin” wool blazer, $1,149.

THE TREND: CHUNKY KNITS

Sari Brown, LuxCouture

This autumn, Brown is falling for cozy sweaters that are both simple and distinctive. The Newton shop owner sees each of these pieces as a sculptural work of art, crafted with traditional knitting techniques that delight year after year. The brand Boboutic, in particular, offers “a compelling balance of creativity and sophistication,” she says. “Always a crowd favorite!”

MUST-BUY: Boboutic single-breasted jacket, $1,795.

THE TREND: TAILORED VESTS

Alan Bilzerian, Alan Bilzerian

“They’re the perfect accessory to elevate a very basic shirt and pant and a great piece to make a more personal and complete look this fall,” Bilzerian says. It’s all part of a shift, he believes, away from pandemic-era sweatpants and toward a more conscious and individualized approach to dressing.

MUST-BUY: Alan Bilzerian handmade vest, $635, and shirt, $550.

THE TREND: VINTAGE LOOKS FOR KIDS

Astrid Motsenigos, CouCou

When it comes to children’s fashion, what’s old is new again, according to Astrid Motsenigos—everything from the colorful graphics of the ’80s to the floral prints of the ’70s to the school-girl embroidery of the ’60s. “Designers in the kids’ world are making adults wish they [offered] their sizes, too,” she says.

MUST-BUY: Hello Simone “Amandine” baby blouse, $58, and Piupiuchick flare denim trousers, $101.

THE TREND: TEXTURED OUTERWEAR

Riccardo Dallai, Riccardi

Good news for lovers of faux fur and feathers: Soft materials have emerged as a significant trend in both men’s and women’s collections for fall 2023—especially when it comes to coats. “We love adding a touch of texture to any outfit to elevate the look,” Dallai notes.

MUST-BUY: Givenchy faux-fur coat, $3,750.

First published in the print edition of the September 2023 issue with the headline, “Fall Trend Report.”