Our 2023 Top Dentists List Is Here

Our all-new list of the 778 best dentists in the Greater Boston region—from generalists to orthodontists to pediatric specialists—as chosen by their peers.

Our teeth are a hugely important part of our overall health. That’s why it’s so important to have a dentist you love and trust. For this year’s list of the area’s top dental practitioners, we partnered with topDentists (usatopdentists.com), whose team crunched the numbers on thousands of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers. The result is this list of 778 generalists, orthodontists, pediatric specialists, and more. Sort it by location (the closer to home, the better!) or specialty (because those braces aren’t going to put themselves on)—and get ready to flash those pearly whites.