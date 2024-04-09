Where to Find Vintage Jewelry in Boston

With buyers increasingly craving one-of-a-kind treasures, estate pieces have never been more popular. Here’s where to hunt for them locally.

For Diamonds

E.B. Horn

It makes sense that E.B. Horn specializes in vintage sparklers, given that it’s been in the same Downtown Crossing location since 1839. While the selection includes a vast assortment of pieces, the shop is perhaps best known for estate engagement rings with European-cut diamonds that are 100 years old or more. “These are rare and hard to find, but we have a lot of them,” says owner Michael Finn. Depending on the condition of the piece, the team will either restore the original setting, re-create one, or simply shine it up and sell it as is.

429 Washington St., Boston, 617-542-3902, ebhorn.com.

For Iconic Brands

Long’s Jewelers

Spanning time periods and designers—from art deco to Edwardian and Cartier to Van Cleef & Arpels—Long’s has one of the most diverse pre-owned jewelry collections in the city at its new Newbury Street location. When it comes to Tiffany & Co. jewelry alone, the selection includes both affordable sterling-silver charms and a platinum 16-stone diamond ring from the brand’s Schlumberger collection priced at $9,500. The store also carries a slew of fine vintage timepieces from the likes of Breitling, Omega, and Zenith.

7 Newbury St., Boston; and other locations; longsjewelers.com.

For Colored Gemstones

GemBox

The curated selection of candy-colored estate and newer gems inside this Back Bay salon is a sight to behold: From piercing-blue aquamarines and sapphires to rich-green emeralds and the reddest of rubies, you’ll undoubtedly find a gem in your favorite hue here. And if, by chance, you don’t, owner Sharon Roop will source one for you. Only showcasing bench-made or handfinished pieces, Roop also works with a craftsman who takes new pieces and makes them look like reinvented estate jewelry.

38 Newbury St., Boston, 617-236-8393, gemboxboston.com.

For Serious Collector’s Pieces

Tiina Smith Jewelry

With a background as a Wall Street asset manager and a lifelong passion for exquisite jewelry, it’s no wonder Tiina Smith has become Boston’s leading curator of rare baubles. Her selection focuses on signed vintage pieces from 20th- and 21st-century makers, including Cartier, Bulgari, Van Cleef & Arpels, Boucheron, and Verdura. And because Smith is solely interested in the most unusual pieces, you’re unlikely to encounter a duplicate. Case in point is this Bulgari Trombino ring, circa 1955: Featuring a 12-karat blue sapphire, it’s surrounded by 5 karats of diamonds and priced at $150,000.

tiinasmithjewelry.com.

For Unexpected Antiques

Brodney Antiques & Jewelry

The glass cases around this antiques hub are filled with a wide-ranging selection of jewelry. While pieces here aren’t typically brand-name, you never know what you’ll find—which is, of course, the thrill of the hunt. Last time we stopped in, we spotted some striking art deco engagement rings and smaller vintage diamond bands. Fun costume pieces are interspersed among the high-end gems, which on our visit included a pair of Alex Šepkus yellow gold, sapphire, and diamond earrings priced at $28,500.

176 Newbury St., Boston, 617-536-0500, brodney.com.

First published in the print edition of the April 2024 issue with the headline, “Vintage Vibe.”