Want a Vintage Car for Your Wedding? This Marblehead Company Is Here to Help

With the locally-owned service Rent the Classics, couples can depart their ceremony in supreme style.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

Every couple wants to make their wedding memorable, and what’s more memorable than arriving, departing, or posing for pictures in a one-of-a-kind classic or vintage car? We’ve all seen them on the silver screen, and the images are celebrated as iconic moments in time. So naturally, capturing that spirit is something special to consider for your big day. That’s where Rent the Classics comes in. This Marblehead-based company was founded by owner Marc Orloff in 2019, based on a passion for classic cars that started in his youth. Fast-forward to today and sharing that passion has accelerated into a business that’s now hitting its stride on all cylinders. Initially launched with a 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster (Replica) for photoshoots and movies, Rent the Classics has quickly expanded in vehicles and events—including weddings and engagements.

“The biggest part of our success in starting this business is people want experiences,” Orloff says. “It’s a statement piece. Whether you’re coming to the wedding, driving away, or just taking those unique photos, the best feedback we get from clients is that it’s the one thing people remember.” Of course, it doesn’t hurt that celebrity hometown heroes use the service, too. Case in point: That 1957 Porsche was driven this past summer by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy through the city en route to his wedding reception at the Boston Public Library after he married his college sweetheart, Kiley, at their alma mater, Boston University.

Depending on where your wedding is being held—whether it’s in the heart of the Hub or on Cape Cod—there’s a car to suit your needs. Vehicles in the fleet—which include driving rentals (the 1957 Porsche, a 1967 Mustang GT convertible, a 1973 Ford Bronco, a 1975 Cadillac Eldorado, and the newly acquired 1986 Rolls-Royce Corniche 2)—are all available for booking from April through November. You can also reserve those cars solely for photoshoots, along with nearly a dozen other autos, including a 1930 Ford Model A Roadster, a 1974 Chevy Corvette, and a 1967 Pontiac Firebird. The most important things to think about when booking with Rent the Classics is the location of your event, whether you or someone else in your bridal party plan to drive the car, and how many hours you’d like to have it on hand, Orloff explains, as all of those factors will determine the cost.

But, of course, no one can put a price on the nostalgic element. “I can’t tell you how many wedding rentals we get where somebody says my father’s driving me or my grandfather and I are going, and this was a car that my parents got married in during the ’60s or the ’70s,” Orloff says. “It’s a great way to tie in some of those memories of parents, grandparents, or something that you had as a kid, which really brings up some additional emotions that are hard to capture any other way.”

1. 1986 Rolls-Royce Corniche 2

The most recent addition to the Rent the Classics fleet is this elegant auto that offers couples the ultimate luxury driving experience. After all, the Rolls-Royce was a vehicle originally designed with royalty in mind.

2. 1967 Mustang GT Convertible

This iconic car is a chic mode of transport—especially for weddings in the heart of the Hub where brides and grooms looking to make a stylish, windswept entrance or exit serves as a memorable way to mark the day.

3. 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster (replica)

You’re in good company if you select this Speedster to be part of your big day. Because it was actually the car Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and his future wife, Kiley, chose to drive to their reception at the Boston Public Library this past summer, leading to an Instagram story plenty of fans fell in love with.

4. 1973 Ford Bronco

For nuptials outside the city—and especially near the beach—it doesn’t get much better than arriving or departing via this rugged yet sleek Bronco in a vibrant hue of blue.

First published in the print issue of Boston Weddings 2024 with the headline, “Hot Wheels.”

