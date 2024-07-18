Party Pics

Photos: The Good Party

Check out scenes from the June 13, 2024 Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries 'The Good Party.'

Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries recently held its annual signature event The Good Party to support Goodwill’s mission services. Board members, partners, neighbors and friends came together to recognize the accomplishments of the individuals Goodwill serves. Last year, Goodwill provided job training and career services to more than 4,600 individuals in Massachusetts.

Photography by Christine Hochkeepel and Geoffrey Bassett

Goodwill Board members Robert Diestel and Maria Harris, UMass-Boston Chancellor Emeritus Dr. J. Keith Motley, Goodwill CEO Joanne Hilferty, Goodwill Board Chair Paul Andrew and Goodwill Board member Yusef Abdolmohammadi

Goodwill Board member Marie St. Fleur, Children’s Services of Roxbury CEO Sandra McCroom, and Goodwill CEO Joanne Hilferty

Aaron Lassanke, Melissa Albonesi, and Craig Letendre of First Citizens Bank

Juliette Mayers of Inspiration Zone and her husband Darryl

Doug Butler, Goodwill Board member Maria Harris, and Rick Muraida of Rockland Trust

Kate Harrington and Goodwill Board member Yusef Abdolmohammadi of Ernst & Young

Boston City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune

