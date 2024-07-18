Photos: The Good Party

Check out scenes from the June 13, 2024 Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries 'The Good Party.'

Morgan Memorial Goodwill Industries recently held its annual signature event The Good Party to support Goodwill’s mission services. Board members, partners, neighbors and friends came together to recognize the accomplishments of the individuals Goodwill serves. Last year, Goodwill provided job training and career services to more than 4,600 individuals in Massachusetts.

Photography by Christine Hochkeepel and Geoffrey Bassett