Need Last-Minute Gifts? Five Greater Boston Shops with Same-Day Delivery

Pressed for time and need something fast this holiday season? Give Amazon a break—these local stores have you covered.

For Gourmet Meat

Savenor’s Butchery

Just decided to host a spur-of-the-moment dinner party? In business since 1939, this longtime Cambridge butcher has you covered with an array of options, from leg of lamb to venison to classic roast chicken and steak tips. Just be sure to reach out in the morning on weekdays, when the shop offers home delivery to addresses in Boston; on select days, couriers will even travel beyond city limits to get you your goods.

92 Kirkland St., Cambridge, 617-576-6328, savenorsbutchery.com.

For Wine

Brix Wine Shop

With a vast selection of wines from all over the world and bottles at a variety of price points, online ordering from this business is a breeze. And if you’re not a wine connoisseur, don’t fret: A quick call to the shop will connect you with a knowledgeable vintner who can make suggestions based on what you’re serving for dinner. City delivery, free with orders of $100 or more, is available Monday to Saturday, and Brix will also deliver to surrounding towns for a fee.

1284 Washington St., Boston; 105 Broad St., Boston; 617-542-2749, brixwineshop.com.

For Designer Clothing

Gretta Luxe

Somehow, the gala you thought was next week is actually tonight, and you need a dress fast. One call to the fashionistas over at Gretta Luxe will get you squared away in no time. They’re happy to courier over looks from high-end designers such as Dries Van Noten, Khaite, Marni, and Zimmermann and can help out with shoes, bags, and jewelry, too. Try it all on in the comfort of your home, and once you’ve made your selections, they’ll send someone over to take what you don’t want back to the store.

97 Central St., Wellesley, 781-237-7010, gretta.co.

For Gift Baskets

Winston Flowers

When you need a quick thank-you, congratulatory, or birthday gift that’s guaranteed to make a big impact, ring Winston’s in the morning to have one of its curated boxes of artisanal treats delivered by the end of the day. Starting at $150, the packages feature seasonally changing, locally sourced goodies such as cheese, cookies, and wine. It goes without saying that Boston’s longest-running florist does same-day flower delivery as well, if you’d rather go the traditional route.

131 Newbury St., 800-457-4901; and other locations, winstonflowers.com.

For Kids’ Gear

Kodomo

For the baby shower you’re invited to this weekend, Jasmine Punzalan will happily put together a gift from her shop’s array of adorable onesies and playsuits and have it wrapped and delivered to your door. Backpacks from State Bags can also be dispatched over to you in a pinch if one of your kids loses theirs on the playground.

579 Tremont St., Boston, 617-936-3808; 70 Charles St., Boston, 617-530-1140; kodomoboston.com.