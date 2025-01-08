With two in Boston and one down the Cape, these coastal locations are beautiful backdrops in any season.

Five-Star Fabulous

Boston Harbor Hotel

Boston, Massachusetts

Awash in luxury, the venerable Boston Harbor Hotel is one of the city’s most coveted places to stay. The hotel’s sweeping harbor views are unrivaled, and the five-star hotel, rife with rich fabrics, marble, and carved-wood finishes, exudes a modern classic appeal. There are several on-site wedding venue options. Optimal for larger receptions as well as ceremonies, the Wharf Room features dramatic, high ceilings and views from three sides, along with a private outdoor terrace. The second-story Meritage Room is oriented toward smaller celebrations, and Foster’s Pavilion is the hotel’s outdoor space, which can be enhanced with an outdoor tent. The Atlantic Room is a larger space that can be broken down into two separate areas. The hotel’s wedding planning and catering staff are attentive and experienced; executive chef David Daniels’s cuisine features fresh, seasonal fare that elevates any occasion held at the hotel.

Among the best parts of hosting your wedding at the Boston Harbor Hotel is its elegant accommodations, which include more than 200 guest rooms and suites. The John Adams Presidential Suite is among the city’s most luxurious: featuring two-, three-, or four-bedroom configurations with a private elevator, spacious living areas, a media room, and an expansive waterfront terrace, you will never want to leave.

PHOTO OPS

Just outside the restaurant is Fan Pier Park, a verdant stretch of green space along the waterfront. The landscaped area features manicured grassy areas and beautiful harbor vistas with the city rising in the distance, which make a gorgeous backdrop for wedding photos.

Restaurant Chic

Davio’s

Boston, Massachusetts

Well-known and loved for its cuisine, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is a longtime staple in Boston’s fine-dining restaurant scene. Its perfectly cooked steaks, handmade pastas, and fresh seafood have broad appeal. With multiple locations in and around the city—and in other states, too—Davio’s Seaport location offers elegant dining overlooking Boston Harbor.

With several private dining spaces of varying sizes, the restaurant is in a prime position for hosting weddings and rehearsal dinners. The private dining rooms feature high ceilings, majestic columns, elongated windows, and plenty of space. Flexible spaces can accommodate 10 to 200 guests for full-service sit-down dinners and up to 350 for a reception. Rooms are equipped with high-back upholstered chairs and round and square tables. For larger events, the entire restaurant can be reserved for up to 500 guests. The patio, with stunning waterfront views, holds up to 150 guests. There are several different menu options for both sit-down dinners and buffets, and the attentive catering staff will even work with couples to create custom appetizers, entrées, and desserts that appeal to their specific tastes.

SAY “I DO” IN CHOO

Among the hotel’s exclusive wedding offerings is the opportunity to be treated to an after-hours store consultation at the Jimmy Choo Boutique in Copley Place—along with a pair of shoes to wear on your special day!—if you book a Friday or Sunday wedding.

Boater’s Paradise

Flying Bridge

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Set on glorious Falmouth Harbor, the Flying Bridge has long been a Cape Cod mainstay. With 12,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor entertaining space, the restaurant was remodeled in 2023. The bride and groom often arrive here by boat while their guests watch them from the deck. Featuring a grand-stairway entrance, the second-floor event space provides an idyllic backdrop with floor-to-ceiling windows and accordion doors overlooking the harbor and a deck that wraps around the building. A quartz-topped U-shaped bar, an ample dance floor, and the ability to accommodate a 200-person seated dinner prepared by chef Leon Biscoe and his team, which includes an on-site master sushi chef, are all part of the program.

The restaurant also hosts on-site ceremonies in an arbor overlooking the harbor or, for smaller groups, on the upper deck. If your dream is to have a beach ceremony, the Flying Bridge’s sister property, the Tides, can accommodate that, as well as a rooftop reception with 360-degree views. The nearby beachfront hotel is also a great spot to set your guests up in; with 29 rooms, including a bridal suite, it’s one of the most desirable hotels to stay in town.

DAY-TRIPPING

Also set on Falmouth Harbor, directly across from the Flying Bridge and a short stroll from the Tides, is the Island Queen Ferry, which makes several daily trips to Martha’s Vineyard. The quick 35-minute ride to Oak Bluffs makes for a great summer day trip for wedding guests looking to make the most of their downtime.

First published in the print issue of Boston Weddings 2025 with the headline, “View Finders.”