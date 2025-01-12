Gorgeous Green Acres

The Farmstead

Harvard, Massachusetts

Located less than an hour from Boston, the Farmstead in Harvard resides on 25 secluded, serene acres that are as scenic as they are inviting. At the center of it all is a beautifully restored 9,000-square-foot farmhouse (originally constructed in the 1800s) that provides lodging for up to 35 guests. It also features bridal suites, a dining hall, and several large communal spaces ideal for socializing.

Ceremony options include near a forested glade and in front of a manicured hedge of pink and white hydrangeas. For receptions, a festive sailcloth tent can accommodate more than 200 guests. In-house catering can handle all of the food and beverages. Couples can choose items from the menus provided, or they can create a custom one with the team.

With daily rentals, amenities include the on-site ceremony, sailcloth reception tent, bridal party prep spaces, day-of coordination, lawn games, an outdoor fire pit, tables, chairs, and linens. Hours span from 10 a.m. to midnight. Couples can also rent the whole property for the weekend. Another amenity? The bridal bouquet can be made with the farm’s fresh-cut flowers and arranged by a local florist.

BONAFIDE FARM-TO-TABLE

Farm-to-table may be a buzz phrase to some, but at the Farmstead, the dining experience is truly authentic. Not only do all of the dishes include ingredients such as organic, pasture-raised meats and vegetables, fruits, and herbs from the on-site farm, but guests can also get in on all of the agro-action by interacting with cows, lambs, and pigs and by picking their own apples, cherries, and peaches (among other things). For those who want to immerse themselves even further in the land, rehearsal dinners can be held among the raised garden beds.

Majestic Meadows

Riverside Farm

Pittsfield, Vermont

When it comes to unforgettable farm weddings, it’s double the options at Riverside Farm in Pittsfield, Vermont, which has two restored barns to consider as event spaces. Each is a luxurious example of rustic beauty with their historic character and contemporary amenities. Among the 700 acres of this breathtaking property, its three lush meadows showcase stunning mountains as part of their backdrop. There are several locations for couples to host ceremonies and receptions, both large and small. They range from inside the barns where rustic romance is the ambiance to outside on the meadows where stunning starry-night skies shine. While the biggest space indoors will hold up to 200 guests, the most intimate one can accommodate 25. The meadows, meanwhile, can host wedding tents for 200-plus guests.

A rental at Riverside encompasses the entire property, which includes the event barns, cocktail tent, indoor and outdoor ceremony locations, and a dedicated wedding coordinator for a three-day weekend. The exclusive rental vendor, 1888 Builders, provides all barware, china, flatware, glassware, and kitchen equipment; the exclusive caterer, Vermont Farms Catering, handles all food and beverage, including bar services. The cuisine highlights locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients focused on Vermont’s seasonal offerings. Accommodations are also available with a choice of three different lodging options.

ALLURING ACCOMMODATIONS

Riverside Farm has three options for on-site lodging. The first, a romantic cottage, sleeps two people and features a grand rough-hewn staircase that embraces a custom two-story rain-shower silo leading up to an inviting lofted bedroom. The second, a two-story, cabin-like retreat, sleeps two to four people and offers breathtaking views of the farm and woods from the vast windows. It boasts expansive ceilings, a main living space for socializing and wedding prep, and hiking trails right off the front porch. The third, a beautifully crafted lodge, is ideal for groups, sleeps six to twelve people, and features a kitchen and two full bathrooms.

Rustic Roots

Smolak Farms

North Andover, Massachusetts

As a wedding venue rich in romantic history, Smolak Farms is a family-owned business that takes pride in its legacy of love. In fact, owner Michael Smolak experienced the magic firsthand at the young age of two when his Aunt Willie exchanged her vows there in 1954. Fast-forward to today, and this wonderful tradition shows no signs of slowing down, especially since the 125-acre farmland—which includes rolling hills of orchards and 100-year-old pines—continues to make a spectacular setting for nuptial events.

For the ceremony, couples can exchange vows in the antique apple orchard where a white pergola embellished with white clematis and a diverse range of apple varieties are found. For the reception, the three-peak tent in the pine grove serves as the perfect destination for celebrations. The post-and-beam antique barn is also great for a private party, smaller reception, and cocktail hours. Couples can opt for the surrounding space outside the three-peak tent and pine grove for cocktail hours as well.

To ensure that the big day is a cohesive and seamless experience, the event team at Smolak Farms works with an extensive list of preferred event partners for catering, accommodations, entertainment, and more.

PICKING THE PERFECT PRODUCE

The best part about being on a farm (arguably) is having access to amazing fresh produce—and Smolak Farms takes that seriously with its pick-your-own-crops offering. Starting with strawberries in mid-June, the opportunities abound for delectable fruits, including apples (and later pumpkins) in September and October and ending the year with Christmas trees during November and December. (Please note: This offering is dependent on the season and what’s available during that time.) smolakfarms.com.

First published in the print issue of Boston Weddings 2025 with the headline, “Agrarian Outlook.”