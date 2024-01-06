Words to Live By

Social media strategist Armani Supple-Thao, creator of ForkingWithArmani, shares his tips for planning a stress-free wedding in a mere two months.

Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding.

Armani and his husband, Nicholas Supple-Thao, held their wedding ceremony at Rochambeau in the Back Bay, with a brunch reception in Contessa’s wine room on September 22, 2023. “It was an intimate and very special immediate family–only wedding,” Armani says.

Every detail included had a special meaning for the couple, their families, and their relationship. “We’re also proud to say that we were able to support a selection of local talents and businesses (except for the outfits) on our own. This was really the dream celebration for us right here in our favorite city, Boston!” Armani says.

Read on for Armani’s tips on ensuring a smooth and stress-free planning process.

1. Effective Communication

Open and honest communication with your partner is key. Start by discussing the significant aspects you both want to incorporate into your wedding day, such as themes, traditions, and personal touches. Equally important is determining your overall budget. By clearly understanding each other’s expectations, you can avoid conflicts or misunderstandings throughout the planning process.

2. Setting a Realistic Budget

Begin your planning process by establishing a realistic budget. During your initial conversation, allocate funds for each category, taking into account key elements such as venue, catering, decorations, attire, photography, entertainment, and a miscellaneous category for unexpected expenses. By determining how much you can allocate to each area, you can make informed decisions when selecting vendors and planning the specifics.

3. Comprehensive To-Do List

Utilize your budget categories as a foundation for creating a detailed timeline and to-do list. Break down each category into specific tasks and outline the necessary steps for completion. For instance, under decorations, include items such as centerpieces and ceremony/reception florals. By organizing your tasks, you can avoid last-minute stress during the week leading up to your wedding.

4. Embrace Flexibility

Despite your best preparations, it is important to acknowledge that things do not always go as planned. Being realistic about unexpected twists and turns and being willing to adapt will help alleviate unnecessary stress. Embrace the unpredictable nature of wedding planning and be open to making necessary adjustments along the way.

5. Enjoy the Process

Let’s be honest; planning a wedding can often feel like a full-time job, presenting its fair share of stress. However, that is no reason to let the pressure overshadow the joy of this momentous occasion. Make a conscious effort to embrace the process with your partner, as it is a milestone worth celebrating. My husband Nic and I created incredible memories during our planning stages, and those cherished moments ultimately led us

to our monumental “big day.” Take pleasure in the journey that brought you here, for it is as significant as the destination itself.

THE CEREMONY

Rochambeau, the spot where the ceremony took place, holds a special place in Nic’s family’s heart as it’s near The Prudential, where Nic’s late grandfather spent his career. Also, the fact that it’s a French restaurant serendipitously pays tribute to his late grandmother’s French roots.

THE GROOMS’ ATTIRE

“With a name like Armani, there was no way I could have tied the knot in anything other than Giorgio Armani,” Armani says. “Nic and I went all out and got custom matching suits. I rocked mine with some Jimmy Choos and a pocket square crafted from my late dad’s tuxedo shirt. I also sported a bracelet made from my late mom’s necklace that was gifted from Nic earlier this year.” As for Nic, he proudly wore his late dad’s cufflinks, which was something truly meaningful for him.

THE BRUNCH RECEPTION

“Our very intimate brunch reception took place at Contessa Ristorante in a private room that offers a view of the Boston Garden and city skyline. It was the first time our families had the opportunity to converse and enjoy each other’s company,” Armani says.

THE WEDDING FAVORS

The couple showered their nephews with toys and gifted everyone else a keepsake from Tiffany & Co. since that’s where their engagement rings were purchased.

Standout Vendors

MICHAEL BLANCHARD

A master of capturing precious moments. “Let me tell you, nobody does it like him,” Armani says. “From the beginning of the ceremony to the end of our wedding brunch, Michael made my husband and me feel at ease. We’re not all comfortable in front of the camera, but he effortlessly made our whole experience comfortable, enjoyable, and—most importantly—natural.”

michaelblanchard.com.

LET’S FORGET ME NOT FLOWERS

“Although they may be new to the industry, these folks are a force to be reckoned with. They went above and beyond to ensure our wedding day was truly special,” Armani says. “Every step of the way, they handled everything with utmost care and professionalism. Our vision for the day came to life, thanks to their creativity and dedication.”

letsforgetmenot.com.

Getting married? Start and end your wedding planning journey with Boston Weddings' guide to the best wedding vendors in the city.