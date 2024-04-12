On the Market: A Painted Lady Bed & Breakfast and Burger Bar on Cape Cod

Located in Sandwich Village, this former church rectory includes 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and a charming restaurant space.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

8 Jarves Street, Sandwich

Price: $1,725,000

Size: 5,884 square feet

Bedrooms: 10

Bathrooms: 13 (12 full, 1 partial)

We can’t lie—owning a bed & breakfast may have crossed our minds more than once. After all, after covering so many real estate listings across the region, one starts to develop ideas about the ways you might revitalize a property that has the potential to undergo its next big transformation. But if we encountered such a space that was already move-in ready, that’s a different story. And in fact, we did find a perfect example with the picturesque and timeless Painted Lady at 8 Jarves St. in Sandwich.

Constructed in 1881, this elegant listing—currently one of three buildings that comprise former Best of Boston winner, the Belfry Inn & Bistro—has recently hit the market for under $2,000,000. Residing on 0.35 acres and featuring 10 bedrooms (several with cozy gas fireplaces and soothing whirlpool tubs) and 13 bathrooms (12 full, 1 partial), this charming dwelling boasts ample living space across 5,884 square feet, plus a historic past as a former church rectory. In addition, the exterior design elements of the bright architectural style showcase several signature Victorian subtleties that we adore including windowed turrets, numerous gables, vibrant shingles, and an inviting entry.

Once inside the three-story residence, the main floor includes a guest room, commercial kitchen, dining space, a bar room, and outdoor dining options—a dream for foodies, mom-and-pop hosts, and aspiring chefs no doubt. Currently, the versatile estate houses the Next Door Burger Bar, which serves as an enticing way to make use of the space and a tantalizing amenity for guests.

Meanwhile, a range of comfy accommodations are situated upstairs. Some design highlights include recessed lighting, ceiling fans, carpeting, tile and hardwood flooring throughout. The exterior space, meanwhile, features a porch, patio, and a generous rear lawn that’s ideal for hosting events (both small and large) for family, friends, and guests. The building also has the capacity for future expansion if you opt to convert it into an innovative and extended single-family home. Talk about your own slice of paradise.

Located in Sandwich—the oldest town on Cape Cod—the distinctive Painted Lady at 8 Jarves St. offers its owners a convenient and close proximity to area galleries, leisure activities, restaurants, and shops all along Cape Cod Bay since it’s a quick trip to the village, boardwalk, local beaches, and other area attractions.

For more information, contact Tori Harrison, Sotheby’s International Realty – Cape Cod, Sandwich Brokerage, www.sothebysrealty.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.