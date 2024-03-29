On the Market: A Cinematic Estate in Stowe with a Helicopter Pad

With 68-plus acres, 16 bathrooms, a tennis pavilion, an art gallery with elevator, and a zipline, this 18,055-square-foot Vermont compound is, to put it lightly, massive.

506 North Hill Rd., Stowe

Price: $16,000,000

Size: 18,055 square feet

Bedrooms: 8

Bathrooms: 16

Affectionately known by many as the Aspen of the East, Stowe, Vermont is known as one of the world’s top ski resort and vacation destinations. And just like its West Coast counterpart, you’ll also find plenty to enjoy off season here—along with numerous properties that inspire some serious awe and envy. That’s why when we came across 506 North Hill Rd., we just had to feature it. Because as you’ll soon learn, there’s a lot to see among this spectacular estate, which encompasses 18,055-square-feet of space, seven structures—including the main residence, a guest house, an art gallery with elevator, a barn, six-bay garage, equipment building, and a tennis pavilion—and 68-plus acres of serene, bucolic surroundings.

Professionally designed and constructed in 1991, this three-story contemporary compound boasts eight bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. With a wealth of amenities such as three-plus fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, a skylight, soaking tub, walk-in closets, hardwood flooring, and surround sound wiring, homeowners will have everything they need at their disposal—and more. Of course, while enjoying spacious accommodations and living areas is something everyone can aspire to, taking advantage of this property’s impressive perks is really what it’s all about. As previously mentioned, art lovers find their nirvana in the gallery while sports enthusiasts can get in the game at the tennis pavilion, architect-designed championship demi golf course, or on the basketball court. For those seeking an adrenaline rush, the exhilarating zipline may be more your speed. When you’re ready to unwind, go for a dip in the sunken hot tub, which in addition to the glass cube warming hut, is the ideal spot after a day on the slopes or when cooler temps prevail. Rounding out the features are the dock, patio, covered porch, balcony, heated circular driveway, and gated entrance.

One of the biggest benefits to this dwelling is without a doubt the stunning natural environs where you can sit back and relax in seclusion, indulge in active endeavors, or host intimate, as well as large, events for any occasion. With deep twin ponds, streams, expansive lawns, mountain views, walking trails, a waterfall, orchards, ski area, and a pond, there is enough beauty to behold for all of your senses to experience with any family and friends who are lucky enough to score an invite over. For those who might want to organize any business retreat, there’s enough indoor and outdoor space to do so, 12 garage parking spaces, and (did we mention?) a helicopter landing site too.

For more information, contact the team at Pall Spera, Stowe Office, www.pallspera.com.

