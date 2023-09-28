On the Market: The Cutest Freaking Village Farmhouse in Stowe, Vermont

Seriously, how adorable is this place?

4 Highland Ave., Stowe, Vermont

Price:$1,999,000

Size: 3,578 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

If you’ve ever dreamed of living on a farm, but aren’t cut out for agricultural isolation, you’re in luck: featuring a wood-paneled red and blue exterior, this Vermont gem is pure farmhouse style that’s nestled right in the heart of Stowe Village.

Situated diagonally across from a local chocolate outpost and a fondue restaurant, there’s no shortage of charming elements to this property. The mudroom is the first example of that, with deep red walls offset by white molding. Further on to the right, there’s a sunlit study nook adjacent to a backyard patio, then a first-floor living room that features built-in library shelves and a wood-burning fireplace. It’s a cozy spot that’s ideal for post-meal conversation or family TV time.

But the first-floor’s social hub is the pop-art-style kitchen. With its red accent walls and black and white checkerboard floor tiles, the space’s design offers a touch of fun. Throw in a half-wall with a conversational view of the living room, plus a connected foyer and dining space—complete with several yard-facing windows and historic farmhouse details, including a wood parlor stove—and you have a familial entertainer’s dream. A baby blue and white parlor bathroom rounds out the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are three smaller bedrooms, a couple of sitting nooks, and a large shared bathroom. At the Southeastern end of the house, above a mini-barn-like garage, sits the enviable primary bedroom. A skylit landing and private library welcome you inside, followed by the primary suite itself: a gloriously green retreat with a fireplace and ascending ceiling with beams. Double closets and a white-tile ensuite bathroom—connected to another open room, most recently used as an at-home gym—add a touch of private extravagance to this otherwise folksy home. There’s also access to a private balcony from the primary bedroom, ideal for morning coffee among the trees.

We can’t forget about the amenities outside the main home. Along with a small-but-mighty backyard, there’s a separate one-bedroom guesthouse, which provides more space for hosting friends or potential income from short-term rentals. Painted red to match the main house, this bona fide apartment has natural accents (ceiling panels, floors and stairs are all hard wood), an updated kitchen, a living room, a full bathroom and a loft bedroom, in addition to a Murphy bed downstairs that’ll accommodate more visitors.

Aside from this farmhouse’s undeniable cuteness, the location might be the very best part of living here. This comfortable home, shrouded from Vermont Route 100 by greenery, is adjacent to downtown Stowe—which, as we’ve recently mentioned, feels “straight out of a Hallmark movie” with its quaint strip of local businesses. Plus, when you feel that itch to hit the slopes, Stowe Mountain Resort is just a short 15-minute drive away. How freaking cute is all that?

For more information, contact The Smith Macdonald Group of Coldwell Banker Carlson Real Estate.

