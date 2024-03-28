On the Market: A South End Penthouse with a Private Rooftop Cabana

With phenomenal Back Bay views and generous space, this stylish residence at The Quinn is the stuff of aspirational urban dreams.

380 Harrison Avenue, Unit PH1J, South End

Price: $5,995,000

Size: 2,704 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 (4 full, 1 partial)

You know that phrase “feeling on top of the world”? If you call Boston home, the luxury condos at The Quinn in the South End are a prime example of what we imagine it’s like each and every day. Because the lavish living experience offered at the latest property we’ve seen there—380 Harrison Avenue, Unit PH 1J—has all of amenities on our wish list. With its expansive, envy-inducing views of the city (complete with stunning sunrises and sunsets), this residence boasts 2,704 square feet that span across one floor and a “J” floorplan that translates to an impressive flow that makes the most of the spacious surroundings.

Constructed in 2021, this penthouse has four bedrooms and five bathrooms (two full, one partial). The seller—who was one of the first owners in the building—has made several customizations and upgrades to the unit, which includes plenty of high-end features. Among them are the dining, living, and kitchen area—which extends more than 40 feet—that has floor-to-ceiling windows, two exposures, wood flooring, a gas fireplace, and top appliances for home chefs. There are also custom light fixtures, designer touches, and central air. These areas are ideal for socializing and entertaining since the seamless connection between them make it an inviting experience for all who enter.

Next, there’s the primary bedroom. With ample dimensions, it showcases more stunning views, a spa-like bathroom, and two custom walk-in closets. The home also has two additional bedrooms, which have west-facing city views and ensuite bathrooms. Last but not least, the third bedroom (which could be used as a work-from-home office too), faces north and offers views of the Financial District.

Some other enviable aspects to this dwelling are the well-designed, custom laundry room with generous storage space and what the realtor calls a “private rooftop cabana”—ideal for sunrises and morning coffee, along with sunsets and evening cocktails. Potential homeowners enjoy access to the common areas of the building, which include a bouldering wall, fitness center, indoor pool, sauna/steam room, squash and basketball courts, clubhouse, and work lounge—plus two parking spaces of their own in the covered garage onsite.

Close to shopping, dining, walking/jogging trails, and public transportation, The Quinn residences are also pet-friendly, so Fido can enjoy the views beside you along with the benefits of Boston luxury living.

For more information, contact the Rebecca Davis Tulman and Leslie Singleton Adam Team, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, www.gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

