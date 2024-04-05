You Can Own a Very Special Barnstable Barn for $1.75 Million

Yes, it's a barn. But it's an antique barn on the National Register of Historic Places—a 5,098-square-foot home nestled along Cape Cod's Route 6A.

3400 Main St., Barnstable

Price: $1,750,000

Size: 5,098 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5 (4 full, 1 partial)

Traditionally, there’s a big difference between being part of history and owning a piece of it. Not that one precludes the other. In fact, when it comes to real estate, simply by living in a historic place, you are technically doing both—and that’s pretty cool. And that’s one of the reasons why 3400 Main St. in Barnstable caught our eye. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this impressive property—originally Captain Daniel Bacon’s 1832 barn—has been beautifully transformed into an ideal luxury residence featuring four bedrooms and five bathrooms (four full, one partial) in the area’s largest town and regional transportation hub.

Upon entering the grand foyer of this 5,098-square-feet home, guests are instantly in awe based on the spectacular high ceilings, stylish tile and hardwood flooring, two cozy fireplaces, and lavish living areas they discover across the first floor. Elegance abounds from the chef’s kitchen complete with top appliances and granite countertops (the perfect spot for home chefs and foodies alike) to the dining and living rooms, which are designed with socializing in mind (ready for some holiday soirees?). You’ll also find the generous main bedroom suite here along with a home office space, which rounds out the layout.

The second floor, accessible via a grand staircase, is home to an entertainment area and a well-equipped wet bar that provides a welcoming retreat from the outside world. Hospitality and relaxation are the name of the game here, and family and friends will also love the fact that there are three comfy bedroom suites to call their own, so holiday and summertime stays are always an option.

What about the final floor of this house? Well, that’s where history comes alive. The third-story cupola previously served as a beacon for mariners traversing Cape Cod Bay, but nowadays, it provides an exceptional vantage point that showcases stunning panoramic views of the landscape, which expand toward the picture-perfect horizon.

The dwelling also has an extensive attic area and a full concrete basement that offer even more room for homeowners who desire it, so they can make those spaces into whatever else they need (home gym perhaps?). While previously listed at $2.05 million, this property has recently received a price reduction and is currently on the market for $1.75 million.

