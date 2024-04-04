On the Market: A Nature Lover’s Utopia in Topsfield

Stunning woodland grounds, a 500-bottle wine cellar, and spacious living areas (indoors and out) make this property an enviable estate.

51 Asbury St., Topsfield

Price: $3,500,000

Size: 8,057 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 8 (7 full, 1 partial)

If the call of the great outdoors is what you’re craving, but you also want the utmost in luxury living, 51 Asbury St. in Topsfield may be the answer. Because this exquisite property is giving off serious vibes as a top contender. Nestled on the North Shore between Bradley Palmer State Park and the Ipswich River, this 1931 Georgia Revival estate has an impressive array of amenities, plus a quaint gardener’s cottage that features a woodburning stove. With gorgeous grounds that encompasses more than 1o acres consisting of beautiful woodlands, a garden, a stone wall, and a private footbridge to the Mass Audubon Wildlife Sanctuary, this listing offers the best of everything—inside and out.

Spanning 8,057 square feet, the inviting interiors of the residence include refined details within the living spaces; the design showcases timeless elegance seamlessly combined with exceptional comfort. There are six bedrooms and eight bathrooms (seven full, one partial), along with 10 cozy fireplaces in select living areas including the study, dining and family rooms—all of which also boast hardwood flooring. In the east wing, you’ll find the splendid primary suite with a dressing room, custom-built closets and cabinets, and fireplace designed for relaxing warmth, while the west-wing side entry is the ideal space for an in-law suite or workspace. The country kitchen is the perfect spot for home cooks and aspiring chefs to create memorable meals with its excellent appliances, kitchen island, and French doors, and the wine tasting room is an oenophile’s dream come true with its accompanying 500-bottle cellar. Plenty of fun will be in store for family and friends in the game and TV room, and book lovers can retreat to the study for their literary fix. South-facing windows throughout the home effortlessly frame the exquisite views of the beauty outside and delivers the sunshine in.

Along with the gardener’s cottage—which a great place for visiting guests—the dwelling’s exterior boasts a spacious porch, patio, and multiple garages with covered room for 10 vehicles. Because 51 Ashbury St. is situated on the Golden Mile in Topsfield, natural beauty abounds between river views and rolling lawns. The convenient location provides unique access to idyllic areas for biking, canoeing, hiking, and horseback riding. Just minutes from the center of town—as well as nearby Hamilton—this country estate gives its potential owners everything they need with serenity and seclusion guaranteed.

For more information, contact Kyle Kaagan and Wendy Coke of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, www.gibsonsothebysrealty.com.

