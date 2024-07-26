On the Market: A Contemporary Beach House on Plum Island

This architectural wonder in Newburyport boasts 1,704 square feet of deck space and waterfront access.

Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more.

12 75th St., Plum Island, Newburyport

Price: $2,075,000

Size: 1,726 square feet (interior living area); 1,704 square feet (deck living area)

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Summertime…and the living is easy (or at least it can be). Because when potential homeowners can find a residence that offers prime beach access and the breathtaking water views that accompany it, the serenity they’ll discover boasts plenty of relief and revitalization all season long—and then some. Of course, the main issue is finding available and (relatively) affordable options, which isn’t always easy. That’s why we were thrilled when the listing for 12 75th St., Plum Island recently came across our desks.

Built in 2013 and situated on the coastline, this single-family property in Newburyport is dream come true for beach lovers who’ll enjoy direct access to surf and sand, along with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, 1,726 square feet for interior living space, and 1,704 square feet of deck space that’s ideal for al fresco dining, seasonal soirees, sunbathing, or just sitting and back relaxing. With the sound of crashing waves against the shore lulling you to sleep and the stunning visuals of the morning sunrise and evening sunset on the daily, the fact that this home offers luxury amenities as well just sweetens the deal.

Starting with the panoramic views of the Merrimack River and Atlantic Ocean from the expansive windows in the bedrooms and living areas, this dwelling also features high ceilings and a wealth of natural light. The welcoming and spacious setting indoors is matched only by the three levels of deck space outdoors, and the seamless flow of interiors and exteriors ensures that one is always connected to nature in the most harmonious way.

As part of the abode’s open-floor plan, the first level includes a primary bedroom with custom-built closets and cabinets, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a balcony/deck with exterior access; there’s also two additional bedrooms for family, friends, or guests. Meanwhile on the second floor, aspiring chefs will enjoy the kitchen’s amenities including hardwood flooring, stone/granite/solid countertops, upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a kitchen island, and wine chiller. This floor is also the location for the living room, which features hardwood flooring, a cozy fireplace, recessed lighting, and exterior access. There are four spaces available for parking to accommodate residents and visitors, and because this property is located on a dead-end street, privacy is always guaranteed.

Known for its beaches, beautiful bird sanctuary, and majestic purple sands, Plum Island—and 12 75th Street in particular—provides the most of luxury waterfront living.

For more information, contact Alissa Christie, Re/Max Bentleys, www.alissa.bentleysrealestate.com.

The Boston Home team has curated a list of the best home design and home remodeling professionals in Boston, including architects, builders, kitchen and bath experts, lighting designers, and more. Get the help you need with FindIt/Boston's guide to home renovation pros.