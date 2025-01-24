On the Market: A Swanky Purple Condo in Boston’s Back Bay

6 Arlington St. # 3, Boston

Price: $8,995,000

Size: 3,319 square feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4 (3 full, 1 partial)

Few things in life leave zero regrets, but if you were the future owner of the newly listed 6 Arlington St. #3 in the Back Bay, living here would be a serious contender. As part of the Zero Marlborough condo complex, this full-floor residence has the Boston Public Garden as an adjacent backdrop and sits close to the Commonwealth Mall and Newbury Street. Giving off serious boutique vibes, the Zero Marlborough is part of a pre-war condo conversion (the original structure was built in 1910), and was renovated by its current owner and CAFCO Builders. The result? Exceptional craftsmanship that delivers an elegant design to the space, which is expertly finished and includes beautiful wood and marble flooring.

Spanning more than 3,300 square feet, 6 Arlington St. #3 has three bedrooms, four bathrooms (three full, one partial), and 22 windows that wrap around four sides of the building. This means you will never be at a loss for sunlight or stunning views of Boston Public Garden. With a layout that’s perfect for luxury lounging and entertaining (both formal and more intimate get-togethers), the dwelling features: banquet-sized dining and living rooms with dual gas fireplaces to make the most of homeowners’ comfort and their time together with guests; an open-concept kitchen with a wine refrigerator; a a family room ideal for game and movie nights; a powder room; and ample wine storage (a bonus for oenophiles).

Meanwhile, the three bedrooms are generously sized, with a primary suite that is a shining star of enviable accommodations. Boasting two walk-in closets, a wall of built-ins, and a spa-like marble bath, it combines exceptional storage with a serene escape. This personal oasis is the ideal spot for relaxation from everyday life, and another area for well-deserved respite is the private outdoor deck with stunning cityscape views. For those working from home or needing a distinct space for projects, the residence comes with an office too. Homeowners also enjoy the benefits of a doorman, 24/7 concierge, and valet garage parking. Fit for royalty or a Prince (just look at all of that purple!), 6 Arlington St. #3 is an impressive listing positioned on a perfect perch for peeping the city.

For more information, contact Maggie Gold Seelig, MGS Group Real Estate, mgsgrouprealestate.com.