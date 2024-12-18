On the Market: A Historic House in Salem with Nine Fireplaces

This North Shore treasure, documented extensively by the Library of Congress, was last for sale in 1951.

Also known as the Cook-Oliver House, 142 Federal St. was designed in 1803 by Samuel McIntire. Considered the “architect of Salem,” McIntire created remarkable structures throughout the North Shore city, including several in the Chestnut Street District—and this Federal-style dwelling clearly showcases McIntire’s talent and artistry. Even more intriguing, the home remains one of the few McIntire properties still in private hands, having last appeared on the market more than 70 years ago in 1951.

$1,335,0004,068 square feet4 (full)Massachusetts is home to properties rich in history. After all, the Bay State lays claim to numerous founding fathers who hailed from this region (or lived here) and plenty of renowned architects too. So we’re always excited to come across residential listings that are historic in nature and impressive in design—especially when they haven’t been on the market in a really long time. One prime example is 142 Federal St. in Salem.

Encompassing 4,068 square feet of living space, this elegant home offers accommodations for both family and guests with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an ell that includes two studio apartments. Boasting nine fireplaces with intricately carved mantels, the premises remain warm and cozy throughout the holiday season—and beyond. The dining room is a perfect for intimate meals or larger celebrations, while the living room is an inviting spot for game nights or a reading by the fire. The kitchen comes equipped with modern amenities and appliances for aspiring home chefs, including a range, oven, dishwasher, and disposal. There’s also an office ideal for remote working, and an enclosed porch so homeowners can savor summer nights in comfort.

While the house’s exterior features beautifully detailed architraves, banding, and carved motifs, McIntire’s eye and mind also inspired the interior, with its intricate floral urns, hand-carved chair rails, and reeded detail showcased throughout. This is the very definition of luxury living within history—and a rare opportunity to do so.

With a two-car, covered garage and ample street parking, 142 Federal St. sits on a spacious lot conveniently located near area attractions including the Peabody Essex Museum, local restaurants, shopping, golf course, walking/jogging trails, a bike path, park, and public transportation.

For more information, contact Michael Selbst, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty – Manchester-by-the-Sea, www.gibsonsothebysrealty.com.